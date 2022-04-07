CANTON — The popular 4-H Shooting Sports training is returning to the Norfolk Rod and Gun Club this spring after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.
“This is a program that has been up and running since the 1980s,” said Maureen A. Ring, a 4-H program educator with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. “We work closely with the Norfolk Rod and Gun Club and their volunteers.”
The Norfolk club, which has hosted the program for its entire history, is ideal for the program, Ms. Ring said
“They have everything. They have an indoor archery range, an outdoor archery range. They have shotgun ranges, pistol, rifle. They have areas where we can do our muzzle loaders,” she said.
The program starts with orientation on April 27, when participants will learn safety rules and are introduced to instructors.
“The whole shooting program revolves around safety,” Ms. Ring said.
Instructors are all volunteers and are certified through the national 4-H Shooting Sports program. Instructors get 12 to 15 hours of in-depth training on each discipline that they teach.
“Most of our instructors are well-rounded,” Ms. Ring said. “They can run any of the different ranges.”
The program is hands on.
“Our goal is to have the students within 30 minutes to be up and using the firearm or bow that they are using,” she said.
Instruction begins on May 1 and will continue each Sunday except Memorial Day weekend through June 12. The program is for ages 8 to 18.
“The 8-year-olds do archery, 9- to 10-year-olds do archery and air rifles, 12-year-olds do shotguns, and 14-year-olds can do pistols, but must have had at least one year in the 4-H program,” Ms. Ring said.
The idea, she said, is to get kids familiar with firearms so they know how to handle them safely.
Ms. Ring said she has six students on a waiting list for the 30-student maximum course program.
Students who complete the program get a 4-H certification.
“It is not to replace the (state Department of Environmental Conservation) hunting safety course,” Ms. Ring said. “It doesn’t enable them to get a hunting license.”
The course, Ms. Ring said, is not just for kids who hunt.
“There is trap shooting and archery,” she said. “It’s about learning how to handle the firearms, handle the bows, the safety of everything and having fun while learning.”
