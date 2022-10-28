Jean A. Lapper, a certified public accountant from Queensbury, is seeking to represent the 45th Senate District as a Democrat.
Ms. Lapper says if she wins, her immediate legislative priorities would be protecting women’s access to reproductive health care, bringing resources to the north country to grow the economy and environmental protections. She is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Daniel G. Stec, also of Queensbury.
The recently redrawn 45th Senate District’s boundaries moved farther west, now covering most of St. Lawrence County, including Potsdam, Massena and Canton. It also includes all of Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties, plus northern Washington County. The district now has a total population of 318,587, according to a document from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Ms. Lapper says she supports the Equal Rights Amendment, passed by the state legislature shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year. The current state constitution protects only against racial and religious discrimination. The state’s ERA would also bar discrimination based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes. It would also protect against any government actions that would curtail a person’s reproductive autonomy or their access to reproductive health care.
“I will proudly vote to pass that so we can get it onto the ballot next November,” Ms. Lapper said. “As far as reproductive rights go, it’s essential we protect women’s right to choose. Women need to make decisions for themselves, their body, their life and their livelihood … we have good protections in New York, but we can’t take anything for granted. We learned that this spring when the (federal) Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. We need to protect that.”
She sees solutions to environmental protection and growing the local economy in the proposed Environmental Bond Act. The New York League of Conservation Voters hails the act as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve quality of life, modernize infrastructure, and safeguard clean drinking water. The largest environmental bond act in state history, the Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Bond Act authorizes $4.2 billion to fund critical environmental restoration projects throughout the state in four categories: Water Quality & Resilient Infrastructure, Open Space Conservation & Recreation, Restoration & Flood Risk Reduction, and Climate Change Mitigation.”
“It’s a way to get resources to the north country without raising taxes. I want to make sure we get our share … making sure funds are well spent and we get our share in the north country communities,” she said.
Ms. Lapper says the act ties in with many local communities’ efforts, in response to economic woes, to brand themselves as tourism destinations. She says the legislation “is essential to the Adirondacks, is essential to all our lakes and rivers to make sure we have access to clean water. Our economy is so dependent on tourism and recreation. Without clean lakes, clean rivers, clean air, it could be devastating to our economy.”
“(It) does hit on both protection the environment for future generations, but also creating long-term sustainable jobs … immediately and in the long run,” according to Ms. Lapper. “That’s what I’m hearing from people. There’s a difference from having a job in the short term and … making a career, making a life.”
Ms. Lapper says the state needs to take action on an affordable housing crisis.
“In the north country, people are highly educated and underemployed. We need to provide an opportunity to work one stable job as opposed to cobbling a living from multiple jobs,” she said. “What I’ve seen as I’ve traveled around … there are jobs available and people aren’t able to take the jobs because they can’t find a place to live. We can’t grow the economy without the people to do the work and have a place to live.”
“I think the state plays an important role to provide funding to developers and communities to address the affordable housing crisis we have now,” she added.
“We have a crisis for affordable housing, and that’s where we need to be investing the money. The state needs to invest money in workforce housing … needed for teachers, nurses, firefighters, people who work in the service industry. That’s where the need is and that’s where the state needs to step in,” she said.
She does not support the state giving money to upscale housing, like a pending project in Potsdam to renovate 4 Depot St. Potsdam Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss has described the project as “kind of upscale housing as opposed to affordable housing.” Local businessman Larry Hazen, through his Trezza Realty company, is seeking $2 million from the state’s Restore New York Fund to rehabilitate the building. Village officials say Mr. Hazen will spend $280,000 of his own money.
“The state does not need to step in for housing that’s for high-income people. That’s not the proper use of taxpayer funds,” Ms. Lapper said.
Another north country issue of concern to the Democratic candidate is access to high-speed internet.
“There is clearly still a digital divide in the north country that needs to be addressed. I think the state has failed us in the north country when they started Broadband for All in 2015 and here we are in 2022 and we haven’t finished the project,” she said. “There have been a number of delays. One of the things I want to work on right away is to make sure we finish this out … and make it affordable. Particularly in St. Lawrence County, where people have access to it, they can’t afford the $100 a month to get it.”
She says high-speed internet is now a requirement for health care, business, education and many things people deal with in their day-to-day lives.
“It’s something that really needs to be worked on immediately,” she said.
With many outdoor enthusiasts and firearms owners in the 45th District, gun rights are a concern to many voters. Ms. Lapper says she “fully supports the Second Amendment.”
“I come from a family of four generations of police officers. I’ve learned with that right comes responsibility,” she said.
She said she would support changing the state’s new concealed carry law to address some of the concerns of north country gun owners.
“I’ve publicly stated before, I’d be happy to immediately introduce language to correct the concerns about carrying a gun in the Adirondack Park to take that out of the sensitive areas … as well as to clarify the ability to use weapons during the (historical) reenactments,” she said. “I’ve met with gun owners. I’ve met with a local rod and gun club leader last week who said his members fully support background checks, in support of keeping guns out of the hands of people with a long history of mental illness or a history of domestic violence.”
She said she will “not play along party lines to address this issue.”
In a new portion of the 45th Senate District, the Canton-Potsdam area, advocates have been publicly calling for lawmakers in Albany to pass the CARE Act, which stands for Child Abuse Reporting Expansion. It would add clergy to the list of mandatory reporters of child abuse or mistreatment. It includes an exemption for information learned in a confessional setting, or while acting formally as a professional spiritual adviser. Ms. Lapper said she isn’t familiar with the act, but said she will give it “serious thought.”
“This is clearly a very sensitive and disturbing issue and concern. I think it requires, obviously on my behalf, some serious thought. I generally believe that as adults seeing mistreatment and abuse of children, they should be reporting it to law enforcement. We cannot sweep these things under the rug. It’s important for us to protect people who cannot protect themselves,” she said. “I would definitely take this under consideration.”
Ms. Lapper said she sees all of her issues of concern as intertwined.
“All these issues are all tied in together. Things like affordable housing, child care, broadband, they all have implications on our daily lives, how people live, as well as the economy of families and economy of the north country from a business perspective. We need to address all of it,” she said. “As leaders, we need to take the lead and make sure we can walk and chew gum at the same time and make sure the many priorities get dealt with … I’m sick of the partisan politics and vitriolic rhetoric. We need to make sure we get the resources we need and meet the needs of the people.”
Jean A. Lapper
Age: 62
Family: husband Peter Roland, adult children Jennifer Lapper, Julia Lapper and Casey Roland
Education: bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in business administration from University of Albany
Career: certified public accountant, owns accounting firm Anderson Advisory CPA
Hometown: Queensbury, Warren County
