Lapper focused on new housing and health care

Jean A. Lapper, Democratic candidate for the 45th state Senate District, meets with constituents in Canton to talk issues and sign up volunteers. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

Jean A. Lapper, a certified public accountant from Queensbury, is seeking to represent the 45th Senate District as a Democrat.

Ms. Lapper says if she wins, her immediate legislative priorities would be protecting women’s access to reproductive health care, bringing resources to the north country to grow the economy and environmental protections. She is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Daniel G. Stec, also of Queensbury.

The redrawn 45th Senate District. Provided image
