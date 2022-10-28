Sen. Daniel G. Stec is seeking reelection to a 45th District with boundaries moved farther west, now covering most of St. Lawrence County, including Potsdam, Massena and Canton. The district also includes all of Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties, plus northern Washington County. The district now has a total population of 318,587, according to a document from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.

The Queensbury Republican says if he wins on Nov. 8, his immediate priorities would be oriented around the economy and public safety. He will face Democratic newcomer Jean A. Lapper, a certified public accountant who also lives in Queensbury.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.