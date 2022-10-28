Sen. Daniel G. Stec is seeking reelection to a 45th District with boundaries moved farther west, now covering most of St. Lawrence County, including Potsdam, Massena and Canton. The district also includes all of Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties, plus northern Washington County. The district now has a total population of 318,587, according to a document from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
The Queensbury Republican says if he wins on Nov. 8, his immediate priorities would be oriented around the economy and public safety. He will face Democratic newcomer Jean A. Lapper, a certified public accountant who also lives in Queensbury.
“The two biggest issues I’ve been hearing from voters and constituents about all year has been the economy/inflation, cost of living and doing business in the state,” he said.
He believes the state government is spending too much money, burdening taxpayers. He noted that the current New York state budget, $220.5 billion, is more than that of Florida or Texas, each of which have populations slightly over New York’s 19.84 million.
“When you tell people New York’s budget is more than that of Texas or Florida … people understand we’ve got a spending problem in New York,” Mr. Stec said. “You can’t say yes to everything and you can’t spend money like this, which is something myself and a lot of Republican colleagues have been saying for years.”
He’d like to see the state stop spending money on things like the $2 billion Excluded Workers Fund, which provided support for jobless workers who were excluded from unemployment benefits, including undocumented adults and those with nontraditional jobs.
Mr. Stec also said he sees a problem with “Medicaid fraud and abuse.”
“I’ve seen reports that estimate that’s in the billions of dollars,” he said.
When asked which report he was referencing, Mr. Stec said, “that’s a couple years ago. I don’t have a new one in front of me.” He added that the Medicaid issues are “not necessarily with recipients, but providers abusing the system.”
“We can still provide services to people who genuinely need them,” he said, however, “we’ve selected the most expensive option in every regard with the services we provide.”
He also takes issue with green energy initiatives that he sees as financially unrealistic.
“(A pending) bill requires all new construction six stories or less to be electric-powered only,” he said. Mr. Stec has a degree from Clarkson University in chemical engineering and served in the U.S. Navy in the nuclear power program.
“I operated nuclear reactors,” he said. “I know something about power generation and distribution. They would need more than $10 billion on New York’s electrical grid to bring the grid up to standards to provide all the energy,” which would likely be borne by taxpayers or ratepayers.
Mr. Stec said he also wants to revisit the state’s recently enacted cashless bail system and the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, commonly referred to as the HALT Act. Opponents of the bill, like the Republican senator, say using solitary confinement in special housing units within correctional facilities as a punishment is necessary to enforce both state laws and prison rules. Proponents say it’s a violation of the constitutional ban on cruel or unusual punishment.
Mr. Stec said he’s visited every prison in the 45th District and talked to corrections officers and prison officials.
“I know what special housing units are,” he said. “I am the main sponsor on the bill that would repeal HALT, the end of solitary confinement.”
“We need to be talking to people who are experts on the subject,” he added. “The HALT bill, and more … blatantly the cashless bail system. They did not talk to the sheriffs. They did not talk to the district attorneys.”
The cashless bail system makes defendants accused of certain crimes ineligible to be held after arraignment, pending trial. There are exceptions for multiple offenders and serious crimes, like murder.
“Both parties, Republican and Democrat, they will all tell you they are all frustrated with the bail reform laws. They will tall you it’s made their communities less safe,” he said.
When asked if he’s seen crime statistics to support that claim that the criminal justice reforms have made communities less safe, he said, “I don’t have any crime statistics for the 45th Senate District.”
Mr. Stec accused Democrats in Albany of not consulting with statewide sheriff or district attorney associations. He says he has spoken with representatives from those groups, and “they’re saying the same thing” about communities being less safe because of the justice reforms.
While believing not all defendants should be jailed simply for being accused of a crime, he wants to shrink the list of crimes eligible for cashless bail and “give the judges more discretion … give them that flexibility to set bail, not tying the judge’s hands.”
“We’ve got a lot of assaults and even weapons crimes that are not eligible for bail,” according to Mr. Stec. “Someone stealing a loaf of bread shouldn’t sit in jail because they don’t have bail money.”
Abortion and reproductive health rights have gained a spotlight after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, removing a constitutional right to privacy that led to nationwide rights to abortion and contraception. Those decisions are now left to individual states.
Mr. Stec says he’s “pro-life,” with exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother being jeopardized by a pregnancy. He says the right to abortion is “settled law in New York … It’s not going to be changing, and I think that’s important to point out to people.”
He opposes what he sees as loopholes created by the state’s Reproductive Health Act, which codifies abortion, and the whole range of reproductive care, as a fundamental right. He says the act “greatly expanded late-term abortions.”
He says he’s also a big supporter of gun rights, and has been endorsed by the National Rifle Association for all of his Assembly and Senate runs. He says the state should enforce guns laws already on the books, rather than create new restrictive policies. That includes the concealed carry ban enacted earlier this year, but parts of it have been deemed unconstitutional by the courts and overturned.
“I debated that on the senate floor. I told them it was unconstitutional and when a court got a hold of it that it would find … parts unconstitutional,” he said.
He wants to see those who use illegal guns, or use guns illegally, “prosecuted and locked up.” He says he favors “using the stick rather than the carrot” in gun enforcement.
In a new part of the 45th Senate District, the Canton-Potsdam area, advocates have been publicly calling for lawmakers in Albany to pass the CARE Act, which stands for Child Abuse Reporting Expansion. It would add clergy to the list of mandatory reporters of child abuse or mistreatment. It includes an exemption for information learned in a confessional setting, or while acting formally as a professional spiritual adviser. Mr. Stec says he supports the CARE Act, and voted in favor of the bill in committee.
“I’m for mandatory reporting. I think we have an obligation,” he said.
“I think the CARE Act still respects the difference as far as confessions and whatnot,” he said, and favors “going after everything … outside that.”
Mr. Stec said he considers the 2022 elections in New York as “a referendum on one-party rule.” Democrats control both the state Assembly and Senate, and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul is also a Democrat.
“When the state’s budget rose from $171 billion four years ago to $222 billion now … spending is out of control. It’s hurting out economy, making it too expensive to live in the state,” he said.
