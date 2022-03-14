SOUTH COLTON — A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an identification of those responsible for the recent vandalism to Sunday Rock.
Sunday Rock, which is on both the state and the national Register of Historic Places, was spray-painted with an outline of male genitalia sometime between Feb. 27 and March 3.
Anyone with information can call the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222 or the sheriff’s tip line at 315-287-3784. They can also fill out an electronic form at www.stlawco.org on the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office web page.
Go to http://wdt.me/L4REhc to read more details about the vandalism.
