OGDENSBURG — The 60th annual edition of the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival will have to wait until summer 2021.
Organizers announced on the festival’s Facebook page Wednesday that the cost of dealing with COVID-19 safety requirements was too much.
“The Covid testing requirements for the committee, volunteers and vendors would bankrupt us,” the post stated. “Hundreds of tests would be required and at up to $350 per test.”
There are still some Seaway Festival-adjacent events happening in July.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is hold its barbecue July 19 as a drive-up and pick-up event, and the 1000 Islands Poker Run in Alexandria Bay will be stopping in Ogdensburg on July 18.
“Please join us in 2021 when we will celebrate the 60th Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival. We would like to thank our committee members and volunteers for all the time and effort they have put into this year’s postponed event,” organizers said in the social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.