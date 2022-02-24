LISBON — Authorities say a 75-year-old man died in a fire on Sunday.
William C. Clark, 75, 274 Cold Springs Road, died after his home caught on fire, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives responded to the house after a passerby saw smoke coming from the back of the home and then called 911. Lisbon Fire and Rescue was then dispatched to the scene and put out the flames.
The home was a total loss, and Mr. Clark was found inside. Preliminary findings after an autopsy showed that Mr. Clark died from carbon monoxide and smoke inhalation, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.
