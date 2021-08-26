A total of 86 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the tri-county area.
St. Lawrence County reported 50 new cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 8,307. There are 21 people hospitalized within the county due to the virus. Ninety-seven deaths have been recorded.
Jefferson County reported 32 new cases, resulting in a total of 7,681 cases since the pandemic’s onset, with 89 deaths having been attributed to COVID-19. There are currently nine people hospitalized due to the virus.
Lewis County reported four new cases Thursday, bringing its total to 2,517. There is one person hospitalized, while 31 people have died due to the virus.
