MASSENA _ The 8th annual Sandy’s Steps to Edge Out ALS 5K Walk/Run will be held starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Robert Moses State Park in Massena.
Register online at www.edgeoutals.org and click on the walk/run link by Sept. 25, or in-person on the day of the event. Registration re-opens at 11:30 a.m. the day of the event at the park. There is no guarantee for a T-shirt after Sept. 25. All extra T-shirts will be available to purchase for $10.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction, food will be available, and homemade crafts and baked goods will be available for purchase. Restrooms will be available.
For more information, or if you know someone that needs assistance, please visit www.edgeoutals.org or call 315-250-4131.
