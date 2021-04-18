NORWOOD — The 9th Annual Dustin Berger ATV Ride will be held May 22 at the Norwood American Legion, 10 Maple St. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The ride leaves at 10 a.m. sharp and returns at 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 per machine and $5 for each passenger, which includes food. Food only is $5 per person. Food will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
Riders under 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and each rider is asked to respect social distancing. Face mask are mandatory to enter the American Legion building.
The event benefits Norwood Norfolk Figure Skating.
