OGDENSBURG — On Monday afternoon, two participants in Ogdensburg City Drug Treatment Court graduated.
It’s not an easy process to meet all the requirements, according to Ogdensburg City Judge Marcia L. LeMay who along with Deborah L. Miller, resource coordinator for the St. Lawrence County Judicial Diversion Program, oversees “Drug Court.”
They have maintained at least one year of sobriety.
They are employed or working towards their educational goals.
They have established a sober network.
They have completed at least 20 hours of community service.
All of this earns them a reduction in their charge and hopefully the tools to move forward and build a successful and meaningful future, according to Miller.
Four participants currently remain in the Ogdensburg City Drug Treatment Court, which was established in September of 2003 by then City Judge George Silver with the help of Chief Clerk Lisa M. Meyer. It was part of a nation-wide effort to integrate criminal justice system processing and substance abuse treatment in an effort to reduce criminal involvement and promote abstinence among drug using criminal offenders.
“We’re just getting started again, so I believe the numbers will be trending up. At one point under Judge Silver, I believe there were up to 25,” said Judge LeMay.
Miller said that the Ogdensburg City Drug Treatment Court is the hub Drug Court for St. Lawrence County, meaning that all local courts within St. Lawrence County can refer defendants with qualifying misdemeanor charges to it.
“Qualifying charges do not have to be drug charges. The charge has to be directly related to the defendant’s use of drugs or alcohol. For instance, a person may get charged with petit larceny because they were stealing to support their addiction. A person may have been charged with a family offense while they were under the influence of substance. Therefore, that person may be referred to Drug Court,” said Miller.
Judge LeMay said that participants in drug court can be self-referred or their attorney can suggest it as well.
It’s all about helping those afflicted make better choices.
“Drug Court is a whole behavioral modification program with an extensive support network. Ending addiction is not as simple as ‘stop drinking/taking drugs’ since there are psychological, physical, mental, spiritual, and behavioral aspects in addiction behavior. Drug Court teaches people how to make better choices to live a sober lifestyle,” said Judge LeMay, “The participant will attend chemical dependency counseling, as well as meet with a probation officer and the drug court coordinator.”
Oftentimes, Judge LeMay said that Drug Court participants also meet with a mental health counselor or are referred to an appropriate medical care provider. They are also required to attend AA/NA type support groups and Drug Court will help them get their education, a job or receive training programs.
“Habits are hard to break, and add the physical issues to chemical dependency, and it’s hard to change. Addressing addiction requires they make changes to the persons, places, and things in their lives. Often, it requires establishing a whole new social group that does not focus on drinking, drugs, and cutting off or setting boundaries with family members. Sometimes we see intimate relationships end if the other partner is not supportive of a sober lifestyle,” said Judge LeMay.
She compared addressing addiction to losing weight and outside factors can either lead to success or failure.
“Imagine you need to lose weight. You go on The Biggest Loser, and you lose 100 pounds. Once you get out, you go back to what you were doing. You work in a bakery that allows unlimited free samples. Your friends all go out to eat for fun, and there is no physical activity. Your family life also revolves around food and is sedentary. You will put the weight back on. If you get out, and get a job in a place that does not allow sampling, you find a friend group who goes for runs, bike rides, hiking before going out to a light dinner, and you limit time with your family. You’re more likely to be successful,” said Judge LeMay.
Miller said that Drug Court participants appear twice a month before the city judge and the Drug Court team. They also receive substance use disorder treatment, attend at least three sober support activities per week, report to probation on a weekly basis, submit to random drug testing and report to her once a week.
Judge LeMay is more of a supervisor of the program, seeing the participants usually every other Monday.
“I’m their cheerleader. I also have the power to sanction, which can include a good reaming, community service, a research project, writing a paper, or jail. I don’t like to give sanctions, I like to praise people. Luckily, I haven’t had to do many sanctions,” she said.
Each session, Judge LeMay said that participants perform a small writing assignment to reflect on their experiences, what they’ve learned, and how they are going to apply their knowledge to sobriety.
“I’m really impressed with the insight I’ve seen. My sanctions often include writing assignments because I want to see if they really get how they screwed up and if they see the triggers that led to the behavior,” the judge said.
Miller said that Drug Court is a program that provides the structure and resources needed for the participant to enter recovery, build a healthy lifestyle and then maintain that lifestyle within their recovery.
“Once people are sober, they begin to change their attitudes, beliefs and behaviors. The program is very individually based and not a one-size fits all kind of a program. Some of our graduates have reunited with their families and have regained custody of their children, some have gone on to college and earned degrees they never thought possible. We have had graduates earn RN degrees, counseling degrees, human service degrees, and a Ph.D. Some participants get reestablished in the work environment and go on to be contributing members of society. This program helps people to trust again,” said Miller, “They begin to trust themselves, their loved ones, the legal system and their communities. They develop a desire to give back and start volunteering in the community. The possibilities of sobriety are endless. Drug Court provides the foundation for the person to get sober and see their self worth. Everyone is worthy of happiness and a good life. Drug Court helps them to step into the possibilities that drugs took away from them.”
