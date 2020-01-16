CANTON — Daniel Szafran was given a stick of salami after helping to patch up an interior wall of a butcher’s shop 75 years ago.
“Be careful,” he was told. “If they catch you, they’ll punish you.”
Hiding the treasure in his waistband, he managed to pass through to his quarters and hosted a “party,” sharing the salty treat with his fellow Jews, outstretched forearms bearing identification numbers. Daniel’s was 8106B, a mark he still bears.
The 92-year-old Holocaust survivor shared his story with about 40 people on Thursday at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association for the association’s monthly lunch presentation series that honors the late Patricia Harrington Carson, a Canton native.
Born to Icek Hersz and Fiega Rifka in 1927 in Stryków, Poland, Daniel grew up with his parents and six siblings and would make summer visits to his grandparents’ farm in nearby Glowno.
“I had barely made it to third grade when the war started,” he said.
By the late 1930s, the Nazi arm had pushed its way into Stryków, where Daniel’s father was a metal worker, fashioning milk cans and roofing houses. The family lived in a two-story house they shared with a Christian family, both families operating their businesses from the first floor.
After some moving around, from Łódz where all Jews were forced out of the city and into ghettos, to Glowno and back to Stryków and Łódz, Daniel’s family was separated.
His oldest brother Barish, about 22, was sent to a concentration camp after returning to Poland from fighting in the Polish Army in Germany.
Two younger brothers, Shimshon and Moshe, were “sent to school,” a phrase that seemed innocent to many Jewish families at the time. Families later learned gas-chambered trucks had transported their children to unknown destinations.
The rest of the family worked for rations in the Łódz ghetto, Daniel and his father doing metal work, until transport trucks arrived in 1943.
Daniel, his father and older brother Nathan were forced onto a truck heading for a camp, but Daniel and Nathan jumped off and walked back to town.
A year later, Daniel, Nathan, their two younger sisters and their mother were all taken to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where they were divided into lines of “useful” and “not useful.”
After floating among the crowd and commotion, Daniel moved himself from the “not useful” group and joined Nathan and their sisters among the useful. Their mother was sent to the crematorium.
Further division separated the brothers from the sisters — Sura Pesa and Kajla Frymet were sent to women’s barracks. They survived Auschwitz but were later pushed onto an ocean vessel sunk by Nazis.
In a span of only a few years and of a nine-member family from Stryków, only Daniel and Nathan remained.
Their time at Auschwitz was spent building, taking down and rebuilding walls, day after day, though for a time, Daniel was sent to fix a butcher shop wall and brought some light into his barracks — in the form of a salami stick.
Then, Daniel and Nathan were transferred.
At Sachsenhausen camp in Germany, men were assigned to assist with manufacturing German war planes, and in his cunning way, Daniel said he would sometimes fasten just three of 10 rivets on plane wings — several were later reported to have crashed or malfunctioned.
After that assignment ended, the brothers and thousands of other Jews were sent from Sachsenhausen on a death march that lasted weeks. But Daniel and Nathan fled through the woods and knocked on doors they passed, until they came upon a city several miles from where they left the march.
“Our luck was that the city was empty,” he said, explaining that Soviet forces were expected to take over that area. Once they made it to an allied block, Daniel and Nathan eventually began different journeys, traveling first together to Hamburg and France, then parting — Nathan for Hamburg and Daniel for Palestine.
Daniel served as a special forces officer in the Israeli Air Force during and after the Palestine war in the late 1940s and early 1950s, until he met Simona. The couple married in 1953 and moved to Hamburg for a few years before emigrating to the United States with their two children and Nathan.
Daniel said he remembers losing his family, losing his name and losing himself, when 8106B was tattooed on his arm. But he learned to befriend guards, hide extra rations, spot food through broken windows and host parties with gifted salami.
Even in his quiet recount, he never seemed to lose the soft smile through which he spoke, never the wit or the powerful sharpness he leveraged to survive.
