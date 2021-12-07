POTSDAM — The village board will seek funding for a new gazebo to be built on a lot adjacent to Ives Park, where the farmers market has been held. Village lawmakers passed a resolution to seek grant funding for the project during their Monday night Board of Trustees meeting.
Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss said they will seek a total of $27,000. Of that, $19,000 will pay for a 20-by-40-foot gazebo made by an Amish craftsman. They will seek another $8,000 to cover installation of a concrete slab upon which the structure will sit.
“Electricity’s right at the site already,” Mr. Hanss said.
He added that there is no match requirement, but the village will put up in-kind labor for installing the slab. The grant money will pay for the slab’s materials.
“You’d have to spend the money first, then apply for reimbursement,” Mr. Hanss said.
Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke suggested another use for the gazebo could be to move Ives Park concerts underneath it during rain.
The funding will come from the T-Mobile Hometown Grant Program. According to the resolution that the trustees approved, the pavilion will be on Urban Renewal Sub-Parcel III, adjacent to Ives Park.
