OGDENSBURG — In response to criticism from a national animal welfare group, the president of the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA board said the high euthanization rate at its shelter is due to abandonment and reproduction rates of local animals, particularly feral cats.
The SPCA says its mission is to “provide quality care for unwanted animals, alleviate pain and suffering, promote quality adoptions, advocate spay and neuter as the only humane method of pet population control, and to educate the public on humane treatment of all animals.”
A recent report from Best Friends Animal Society, which advocates for all shelters to be no-kill, claims that the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA euthanization rate is unreasonably high.
“Generally they say no-kill shelters are shelters that have above a 90% save rate,” said Audrey Lodato, senior strategist for Best Friends Animal Society. “So then shelters that have a life saving gap, that’s the difference between where a shelter is and 90%. If you take all of the shelters in New York state and get the cumulative life saving gap, St. Lawrence Valley makes up 20% of that number.”
According to Ms. Lodato, public filings showed an 11% save rate for the year 2019.
“Being at 11% puts them in the very very bottom of what’s in the country,” she said. “There’s a very small handful of shelters that have a save rate of something like that. It’s very anomalous.”
The St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, which was founded in 1910, is an open admission shelter, meaning the shelter takes in any animal in need, including elderly, ill, aggressive or injured animals that may not be able to be rehomed.
In 2019, the SPCA took in 1,210 animals, 103 of which were adopted, 59 were strays that were returned home, and 1,072 were euthanized.
SPCA board president Karen Cunningham believes part of the reason the euthanization rate is so high is due to the shelter being open admission.
“I do know that because we are an open admission shelter, we take in animals that probably would be euthanized,” Ms. Cunningham said. “Something that not many people are talking about is the feral cat population which is a big issue everywhere. I’ve learned little by little throughout my years at the organization that cats can have as many as three litters a year.”
Ms. Cunningham believes that spaying and neutering animals can help address overpopulation.
“It’s the reproduction and the abandonment that does us in,” Ms. Cunningham said. “Until that changes, those animals are going to exist. They can exist in horrible conditions, and I don’t mean poor housing, I mean the ones that are just out there. If animals reproduce, they don’t go away.”
According to Spay-Neuter Now, a partner of the SPCA, for every person born, 15 dogs and 45 cats are also born.
“Millions of unwanted puppies and kittens born every year will never find good homes,” the organization says on its website. “Every hour nearly 2,500 cats and dogs are born across the United States and our pet population is 100 million.”
Although there are other shelters in the area that have tried to help relieve the burden, Ms. Cunningham said that many of the shelters will not take the animals that may need to be euthanized.
“We would not have the number of ferals and animals that we eventually have to euthanize if another shelter took the ones that are difficult to adopt,” Ms. Cunningham said. “We’re the only ones willing to do it in a caring way rather than letting them suffer outside and die a horrendous death.”
Many of the feral animals that the shelter sees can be dangerous to the volunteers and other animals at the shelter and often do not get adopted.
“It’s overpopulation of these stray and feral animals,” she added. “Once they’re feral, they’re no longer a domestic animal and they can do a lot of harm. They would take your face off with their claws. But at the same time, I don’t want harm to come to them.”
Other circumstances that can lead to euthanization, according to Ms. Cunningham, include overstressing of the kennels, animals that would not domesticate, and animals that have been at the shelter for a number of years.
“Everything is done to do our best to give them a safe home,” Ms. Cunningham said. “We don’t just wholesale them out. We want to know where they’re going and that they’re going somewhere safe.”
“It’s a national problem and for some reason they decided to go after our little shelter in Northern New York,” Ms. Cunningham added. “You have to address the situation and not pretend it doesn’t exist. What is worse, laying under a tree for days, dying, maybe while you’re giving birth or having a kind pair of hands holding you while you leave and depart this world?”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.