WATERTOWN — If you rely on DIRECTV for local programming, you are missing WWTI-ABC 50 over a dispute with the station owner Nextar Media Group.
A message has been playing on the ABC 50 channel for four days announcing that Nextar has had a contract disagreement with DIRECTV, that bounced content off the satellite and streaming platform Sunday.
It’s a battle between the companies that has fingers pointing in each direction, but neither has made public what exactly they are looking for to settle.
“At DIRECTV, we are committed to open communication with our customers. We want to make sure you know what’s going on with the nation’s largest local broadcaster who owns or operates many of the stations we provide - Nexstar Media Group - why it’s happening and what we’re doing about it. Watch here,” DIRECTV has posted to its website. “Nexstar is now asking for significantly higher rates. In fact, they are looking for rate increases for more than 200 local TV stations and a national news channel they own in more than 100 different metro areas across the U.S., reaching 68% of U.S. TV households. In many metro areas, Nexstar owns two local ABC, CBS, NBC, or FOX affiliates, and the company is demanding to include The CW and low-rated channels in its lineups.”
In the video a voice-over talks about how many stations Nextar owns.
“Yeah, that’s a lot and Nextar knows it,” the voice said. “Nextar uses its market size to drive up the price you pay for the same programming.”
Nextar, in defense on its website, places the blame on DIRECTV, which resulted from their disruption of service that began at 7 p.m. July 2.
“The disruption in service affects DIRECTV, Uverse and DIRECTV Stream subscribers. DIRECTV and Nexstar were unable to reach a new distribution agreement allowing the DIRECTV the right to continue airing the highly-rated programming on Nexstar’s local stations. In addition, DIRECTV rejected Nexstar’s offer to extend the current distribution agreement to Oct. 31, 2023,” Nextar stated.
“Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good faith in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with DIRECTV since May, offering the same fair market rates it offered to other distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in the past year. Nexstar routinely reaches amicable retransmission and carriage agreements with its cable, satellite, and telco partners—in the last three years alone, the company has successfully completed agreements with more than 500 distribution partners.”
DIRECTV said Nextar uses its size as a negotiating tool.
“This isn’t just happening to you They regularly threaten or force their programming to be removed from other stations as well,” the DIRECTV video goes on. “As we do with all networks we provide, every few years we must work on new agreements with networks to continue to deliver their programming to you. Nexstar often uses its market size to demand significant price increases, often leading to temporary disruptions in broadcasting. This is a key tactic Nexstar uses with DIRECTV and other pay TV providers to significantly increase how much you pay for the same programming.”
ABC 50’s owner said they look forward to ending the disupte.
“Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly to return to viewers their favorite network programming, live sporting events, in-depth local news, and other local content relevant to their communities, as well as critical emergency updates for which DIRECTV is charging its subscribers,” the company stated.
