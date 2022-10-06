MASSENA — About 700 Massena Electric Department customers in East Massena lost power Thursday morning after a motor vehicle accident took down an MED pole on the North Raquette River Road.
MED Superintendent Andrew J. McMahon said the crash occurred as the department was starting its day.
“It impacted about 700 customers for 45 minutes, some up to almost two hours. Two customers were out for three to four hours. They’re the ones that are fed off that transformer. We had to put in a new pole,” Mr. McMahon said.
Among the impacted customers were Jefferson Elementary School, Home Depot, Walmart and the Riverdale Apartments.
“I’m happy with the response given the outage. We want to do it safely, but certainly we’re aware of the needs of the school. I was in touch with a couple of people from the school. They were anxious to get it back on. We did a temporary back feed to feed the school.”
Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the outage also impacted the shared transportation facility. But, he said, it had little bearing on classes at Jefferson Elementary School.
“With the timing of the power outage this morning, it really had minimal impact on our operations here. Fortunately for us, our cafeteria staff had already prepared the hot breakfast for the morning, so our students were able to still receive breakfast. It was prior to our main instructional time occurring, so our teacher instruction was not impacted either,” he said.
The gate arms that allow entrance into the bus loop were impacted, so students could not be unloaded in the bus circle.
“They just went over to the parent circle and unloaded students there,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the district’s phones work during power outages, so that wasn’t an issue. Radios at the shared transportation facility, however, were impacted.
“Drivers have cellphones and could contact the bus garage if there was an emergency on the bus,” Mr. Brady said.
“Given the short amount of time we were without power and MED’s ability to restore services to us at the time of the day that it occurred, we were very fortunate,” he added. “I’ve said this many times. The Massena Electric Department, our supplier of energy in our community, is very attentive to our needs. We called them right away and they let us know what was going on. They had backup power for us and said we’d be back up in a short period of time. It was less than 45 minutes of being without power. If they didn’t have that redundant power, I’m sure it would have been much more of a concern.”
Information about the crash was not immediately available.
