CANTON — Democratic Legislators Margaret Garner Haggard and Suzanne M. Fiacco are closer to securing enough votes to retain their seats on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
With most absentee ballots for her District 10 seat counted Monday, Ms. Haggard led over her Republican opponent Brenda L. Spurbeck by 510 votes, or 44.4%.
“I would like to congratulate my opponent, Brenda Spurbeck, for stepping up and taking on the challenge of running for office. It is not an easy task,” Ms. Haggard said in a statement Monday evening. “I am a lifelong Democrat. However, I am committed to serving the interests of all the people of District 10. Going forward, I understand the challenges we face; COVID-19, rebuilding our local economy and supporting the health and safety of all people in our county.”
Ms. Fiacco made a comeback with most absentee ballots giving her a narrow, but also likely insurmountable edge in her race against Republican Chad E. Colbert for the District 11 seat on the board. She led by 124 votes, or 4.5%.
“I am truly thankful for your support and promise to do my best to represent you in the months ahead,” Ms. Fiacco said Monday. “It is a challenge for all of us and together we can make the north country a place where people can raise families, work and play together, and continue that tradition in future generations.”
The only remaining ballots left to count in those districts were military absentee and affidavit ballots. There were only three military absentee ballots sent to District 11 voters and one in District 11, according to data provided by the county Board of Elections. St. Lawrence County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Tom Nichols said there were more than 600 affidavit ballots submitted throughout the county, which should be counted next week.
Mr. Colbert, who had been leading following the results of Election Day and early voting, would have to secure at least 63 votes with Ms. Fiacco securing none in order to take the lead. After election night and early voting returns, Mr. Colbert had an 8.3% lead, but Democrats made up a large share of the absentee ballots.
Of the 764 absentee ballots sent to voters in District 11, 433, or 56.7% were sent to Democrats. That follows a similar trend to the county as a whole where Democrats accounted for roughly half of all absentee ballots sent while Republicans had around 27%.
Ms. Spurbeck and Mr. Colbert did not respond to request for comment Monday.
