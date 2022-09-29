OGDENSBURG — A three-person partnership is buying the ACCO building and adding a Canadian music distributor that plans to add 20 to 30 jobs, in addition to keeping ACCO’s office supply light manufacturing and distribution business.
The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency approved a loan of $450,000 to Alex M. Morgia, Jacob S. Johnson and Mark Hebert so they can buy the Ogdensburg building. Mr. Morgia says they want to turn it into a warehouse that multiple companies can use as a distribution hub.
“The closing will be within the next couple of weeks. It’s all under contract. All our financing is lined up,” Mr. Morgia said. He says they are paying $7 million for the building. They’re borrowing $5.6 million from banks. The rest will come through the IDA, the St. Lawrence Valley Redevelopment Agency and the Ogdensburg Growth Fund.
In a statement, ACCO Brands senior director of corporate communications Julie W. McEwan said they plan to have “approximately 40 full-time employees and a varying number of temporary employees throughout the year.”
“ACCO Brands continues to do light manufacturing and distribution at its Ogdensburg facility, including processing miscellaneous rework, building customer displays, unloading containers, as well as processing returned goods,” Jeffrey A. Almasian, vice president of North America operations for ACCO Brands, said in a statement.
Cosmo Music president and CEO Mark Hebert says he will need “a handful” of workers for the first few months, “but once we get all set up, we anticipate … 20 to 30 positions that will need to be filled.”
The ACCO building “will serve as our primary storage facility, amalgamating all of our current spaces into one.”
“We will eventually be completing all pick, pack and ship functions for the Canadian market, including our distributed brands from the single warehouse and transporting goods back and forth across the border for fulfilment,” he said.
When asked how many people the Richmond Hill, Ontario-based Cosmo music plans to employ in Ogdensburg, he said “many.” He did not immediately reply to a request for a specific number.
“We are hoping to bring many jobs to Ogdensburg as our business as well as our service offerings expand. We are a rapidly growing business, with a robust vision for expansion. This includes the growth of importation of goods through containers from overseas, we are hoping eventually right to the port of Ogdensburg,” according to Mr. Hebert.
He said his company sells “everything from print music to guitars and drums, as well as pro level audio/visual equipment.”
“Our primary facility also has a full complement of services from repairs, music lessons, pro services including audio/visual, sound, staging and lighting as well as a full theater in addition to the products we sell within the store itself and over numerous online and marketplace channels across Canada,” he said.
Mr. Morgia said Cosmo will take up 20,000 to 40,000 square feet, and ACCO will take up 80,000 of the 300,000-square-foot building. He said he wants to attract Canadian businesses.
“One of the ways we think … we can make (the ACCO building) valuable is by supporting Canadian businesses. Right now there is a huge lack of available space in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa and it’s extremely expensive to build in Canada,” he said. “Once we finalize all our foreign trade zone certifications and things, we should be able to be used by Canadian businesses for stateside storage so they don’t need to pay tariffs in and out.”
“We’ll have a decent amount of room that’s not yet spoken for. If anyone is looking for storage, they should reach out to us,” Mr. Morgia added.
St. Lawrence County IDA board member James E. Reagen said the sale of the building is “a huge win” for ACCO by helping to reduce their overhead and the Ogdensburg community.
“A lot of people had become convinced ACCO had closed and gone away and they lost all the jobs. They didn’t realize ACCO … is still operating in that building. This (loan) package will help ensure they continue their operating in that building and bring additional jobs,” Mr. Reagen said during the Sept. 23 IDA board meeting when the $450,000 loan was approved.
