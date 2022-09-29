ACCO staying in Ogdensburg

Ogdensburg’s ACCO Brands warehouse, 941 Acco Way, is being sold. ACCO will remain there and a Canadian music company will also move in. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — A three-person partnership is buying the ACCO building and adding a Canadian music distributor that plans to add 20 to 30 jobs, in addition to keeping ACCO’s office supply light manufacturing and distribution business.

The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency approved a loan of $450,000 to Alex M. Morgia, Jacob S. Johnson and Mark Hebert so they can buy the Ogdensburg building. Mr. Morgia says they want to turn it into a warehouse that multiple companies can use as a distribution hub.

