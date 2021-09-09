OGDENSBURG — ACCO Brands will be closing its Canadian warehouse operations at its Ogdensburg facility by the end of the year, reportedly resulting in the loss of 30-plus jobs.
A letter given to an ACCO Brands employee and obtained by the Watertown Times states that ACCO Brands USA LLC will be “gradually winding-down its Canadian Warehouse Operations at 941 Acco Way, Ogdensburg, New York, beginning on September 27th, 2021.” The letter is dated Sept. 8.
Permanent layoffs would occur sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 24, according to the letter.
More than 30 jobs will be reportedly lost by the decision.
Several calls to a company spokesperson for comment were not returned.
ACCO Brands, which first began manufacturing office products in Ogdensburg in 1946, has downsized over the years. In September of 2019, it was announced that 36 of its 106 employees would be laid off and production of three-ring binders and whiteboards would be moved to Booneville, Miss.
The original ACCO building was located on the south side of the city and is now owned by Curran Renewables. The current 300,000-square-foot facility on ACCO Way was opened in 1989. It houses a modern distribution center that handles shipments of ACCO Brands products throughout the northeastern U.S. and Canada.
Company officials said, on the occasion of ACCO’s 70th anniversary in Ogdensburg, that the facility’s proximity to major Canadian and American commercial markets had helped make it a thriving business center over the years.
