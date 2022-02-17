CANTON — John J. Gray Jr., of Gray & Gray and Associates CPA, delivered a scathing critique of the Canton Village Board’s response to a recent state comptroller’s report Wednesday night during the public comment portion of the board’s meeting.
Mr. Gray ended his remarks by asking those involved to resign.
“I am one of the people in the village as a result of my educational background, training and professional experience who is able to understand the magnitude, importance and severity of the recent scathing and deplorable report released by the New York State Comptroller’s office regarding the village of Canton’s finances and the lack of oversight by the village board,” he said.
Mr. Gray was referring to a Nov. 24 comptroller’s reporter that cited a number of discrepancies.
“The accounting records were not complete, accurate and reliable, in part because the board did not develop policies and procedures to ensure the records were properly maintained,” the report states. “For example, as of May 31, 2020, the village’s pooled cash accounts were out of balance by $942,592.”
The report states that proper bank reconciliations were ignored, and total cash in the accounting records was overstated by nearly $150,000 as a result of accounting errors — some of which were carried over from 2013.
Moreover, annual financial reports that are required to be filed with the state were not completed by the village for fiscal years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.
The village board, the report said, was also not providing adequate monthly financial reports and did not annually audit the clerk-treasurer’s records and reports, as is required.
Mr. Gray said that he was alarmed when he heard about the report last year and then could not find any record of the Village Board addressing the report in meeting minutes he obtained from Mayor Michael E. Dalton.
Mr. Gray asked whether the discussions that resulted in the village’s response were conducted in an executive session or in an illegal meeting.
“Executive session would have also been illegal since this topic does not qualify for executive session under public officers law 105.1,” Mr. Gray said. “This is a total lack of transparency and accountability at best regarding this matter.”
Mr. Gray said that the issue was not put on any agenda until the Jan. 19 meeting and then only because the mayor said he had been interviewed by media outlets.
Mr. Gray suggested that Canton residents should visit the comptroller’s web site and read the report themselves.
“They will be shocked and mortified by how the village is being administered, especially in regard to financial matters and with a total lack of transparency on this issue until they were caught in press releases,” he said.
Mr. Gray said that the Village Board’s lack of financial oversight could be why Canton has been passed over by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The Village Board has failed in its fiduciary responsibilities to manage and oversee the financial aspects of the village, he said.
“Perhaps the Village Board Members should ask Village Attorney (Gerald J.) Ducharme to explain to them what kind of personal liability each board member has for not carrying out their fiduciary responsibility and oversight,” Mr. Gray said.
Mr. Gray called for the resignation of “All those involved.”
“I hope you take this request seriously. The village of Canton and the village taxpayers deserve much better,” he said.
Mr. Dalton issued a statement via email following the meeting.
“The Village Board is fully cognizant of our fiduciary responsibilities,” Mr. Dalton wrote. “The full Board and Clerk’s office cooperated with the comptroller’s auditors, and their report is filed and a matter of public record. While the audit found no instances of fraud or abuse or missing money, the report did identify issues that needed correction. The Board has taken steps to address those issues, including hiring a firm specializing in municipal accounting to complete the required annual financial reports, which are complete and up to date. We have been transparent, following the comptroller’s requirement for confidentiality pending release of the final report. We continue to be active in overseeing the operations of the Clerk-Treasurer’s office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.