SYRACUSE — New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced the guilty pleas of 63 people for their roles in two major narcotics trafficking operations that transported heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine to Onondaga, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Oneida, and Jefferson counties. The investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately 4,700 bags of heroin and fentanyl, worth approximately $140,000, and approximately 2 kilograms of cocaine, worth more than $200,000, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s office.
“These individuals flooded our communities with dangerous drugs that are putting New Yorkers at great risk,” said Attorney General Letitia James in the news release.
“The guilty pleas of these individuals means the end of two drug trafficking operations that transported deadly, illicit drugs to multiple counties across our state,” said New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett.
The multi-agency investigation code-named “Operation Central City” was led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and brought together more than two dozen state, local, and federal enforcement agencies.
According to the news release, the investigation included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps, aimed at rooting out heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine dealers operating in St. Lawrence, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga, and Jefferson counties. The indictment and guilty pleas detail a sophisticated distribution ring that moved cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from New Jersey and New York City, through Syracuse to St. Lawrence County.
After a 15-month investigation that led to their indictment, the 63 convictions occurred over the past five months in Onondaga County Court, before Justice Thomas J. Miller.
The following is a list of local defendants and the top charge they pled to:
Douglas Adu — Liverpool: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Carlos Arroyo — Watertown: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ambrose Barnes — Watertown: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Boyce — Fulton: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Corrin Brown — Ogdensburg: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Paul Brown — Fulton: Fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance
Pamela Cole — Ogdensburg: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Carl Davey — Massena: Fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Dority — Ogdensburg: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kory Gates — Ogdensburg: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Isaac Gebo — Watertown.: Fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Hillary Gilson — Canton: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brandy Grenier — Ogdensburg: Third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Ryan Herbstler — Massena: Fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Karen Hollis — Massena: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Jeffrey Kendall — Ogdensburg: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael LaBaff — Norfolk: Third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Kara LaPointe — Massena: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Justin Love — Massena: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Martin — Canton: Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Muscarella — Oswego: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Cassondra Northrup — Massena: Two counts of second-degree attempted conspiracy.
Matthew Pearson — Ogdensburg: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Katelynn Perretta — Ogdensburg: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Ryan Perretta — Morristown: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Raymond Provost — Massena: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Jennifer Ross — Ogdensburg: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Tyler Scott — Heuvelton: Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Salean Simmons — Ogdensburg: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Vell Kory Smithers — Oswego: Fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Spaulding, a.k.a. “Scooter” — Fulton: First-degree criminal nuisance.
Matthew Stewart — Massena: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Brooke Thomas — Oswego: Third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
William Ward — Massena: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
Lynia Wardrick – Watertown: Attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
Jeremy Ware — Mexico: Fourth-degree conspiracy.
The investigation was led by St. Lawrence County Detective Arthur Shattuck and Attorney General Organized Crime Task Force Special Investigator William Elsenbeck, with the assistance of OAG Legal Support Analyst Eric Taub, under the supervision of Supervising Investigator Thomas M. Wolf.
Over two dozen agencies assisted in the investigation. Local agencies included: St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Canton Police Department, the Gouverneur Police Department, the Potsdam Police Department, the Massena Police Department, the Norfolk Police Department, the Ogdensburg City Police Department, the Fulton Police Department, Watertown Police Department, the New York State Police, Metro-Jefferson County Drug Task Force, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Drug Task Force, Oswego County District Attorney’s Office.
