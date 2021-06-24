CANTON — A New Jersey man indicted in St. Lawrence County Court last summer as part of “Operation Drop” was apprehended this week and is being held in county jail.
Naaman Page, 31, is one of nine people accused of operating as a major trafficker of illicit drugs in the north country as a result of an initial months-long operation that began in November 2019.
An 80-count grand jury indictment against 44 people, including the 18 people first arrested in May 2020, was filed July 31 and unsealed in St. Lawrence County Court in August, when 13 new arrests were made.
Mr. Page was indicted on charges of operating as a major trafficker, a class A-1 felony; third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and second-degree conspiracy, a class B felony.
If convicted of drug trafficking, he faces a minimum prison sentence of 15 to 40 years, and a maximum term of life. The third-degree criminal sale and second-degree conspiracy charges each carry a maximum 25-year prison term.
Seven others from Jersey City also indicted on the major trafficking charge and other offenses are still being held in county jail: Keith R. Rodriguez, 30; Amir Hodges, 37; Allen J. Pickney, 41; Vernal S. Ransom, 51; Moussa B. Diop, 22; Arthur Agaman, 25; and Justin A. Martin, 33.
More than 20 Northern New York residents, almost all from St. Lawrence County, were indicted on varying conspiracy, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale and criminal nuisance charges.
The May 2020 and subsequent searches of several apartments in Massena, Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Gouverneur and Watertown have recovered cocaine and nearly 3,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl, all pre-packaged for distribution, and more than $80,000 in U.S. currency.
Mr. Page remains in custody in county jail on $100,000 cash bail, according to jail records.
