MADRID — Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, will not seek reelection to the St. Lawrence County Legislature at the end of his third term this year.
At that time, he will have represented county Legislative District 8 for 12 years.
Mr. Acres said he and his wife are moving to a retirement home they’ve been building in Waddington, which will be outside of the district.
“It’s something that’s been pre-planned, it isn’t spontaneous,” he said.
Mr. Acres said that if Waddington were in his current district, he would run for reelection. He added that Waddington is represented well by fellow Republican Legislator Rita E. Curran in District 15, which encompasses the towns of Louisville, Waddington and Massena.
He said he’s enjoyed his time in the Legislature, and that working for the people and problem-solving has been a joy.
One of his proudest achievements, he said, was working on the county’s budget and maintaining fiscal stability. He said he’s proud that since Republicans took the majority in 2015, unallocated funds have ballooned to $38 million, which he said is right within the comptroller’s recommendation. He said this happened without any tax increases, and even with some tax decreases.
“I’m so proud of our financial accomplishments, which have been bipartisan,” he said. “We’ve been able to do that while providing the same services. It’s about hiring the right people and having a great county administrator in Ruth A. Doyle.”
He said he’s also proud of advocating for Second Amendment rights and expressed gratitude for the more than 800 employees of the county, “who do their job every day to take care of the needs of people.”
Mr. Acres has served since January 2011. He was vice chair in 2015 and chair in 2017 and 2018.
He said his only concern about leaving is finding somebody fiscally conservative who advocates for limited government to replace him. He said Benjamin E. Hull, who announced his bid for the seat last week, fits that bill.
“His medical and administrative knowledge will be a tremendous asset,” Mr. Acres said.
As far as retirement plans, Mr. Acres plans to take it one day at a time.
“As a farmer, I’ve worked hard my whole life,” he said, “so idleness does not go well for me.”
“I’ll probably have to pick up a real job to stay busy,” he joked.
Mr. Acres reflected that “St. Lawrence County is beautiful, the people are warm and friendly, and it’s a great place to raise a family.”
“It’s a unique place in America,” he added, “and I’ve loved serving the people of this county and have appreciated the support they’ve given me.”
