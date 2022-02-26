MALONE — Franklin County’s acting district attorney has formally announced his candidacy for the district attorney’s office.
Jonathan J. Miller, a Democrat, worked as a longtime county attorney prior to his appointment as Franklin County’s acting DA.
The Malone attorney was appointed as the county’s acting DA after former Franklin County District Attorney Craig P. Carriero, a Democrat, won retired Franklin County Court Judge Robert G. Main Jr.’s seat on the county bench.
Miller said that he has been a practicing attorney in Franklin County since 1991.
During his time as an attorney at the County Court, Miller has held the positions of Franklin County family law public defender, Franklin County attorney and assistant district attorney.
Miller said during his 24-year tenure as Franklin County attorney he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the County Attorney Association of New York, for his outstanding and meritorious service to the county, according to the statement.
Miller said he wants to continue to work for the county’s residents as their district attorney.
“I am dedicated to achieving justice in the prosecution of all cases in the District Attorney’s Office,” Miller said in the statement.
Miller said he will begin circulating nominating petitions in March as a Democratic candidate in the upcoming election.
Miller said he has been endorsed by the county’s Democratic Party for the position of DA, according to his statement.
“(DA) has always been something I have been very interested in and I enjoy the work. I’ve been working here since December and it’s something I enjoy doing,” Miller said. “I like seeing justice done.”
Miller earned his bachelor’s degree from Siena College in 1987 and his law degree from Albany Law School in 1990.
A lifelong resident of Franklin County, he resides in Malone with his wife, Cherie Miller, and the couple’s two sons, Cambrie and Evan.
Miller is the second local attorney to declare their intentions to run for the DA job.
Elizabeth M. Crawford, a Republican, who works as a principal court attorney in Franklin County Court, declared her intention to run for the position Tuesday.
Crawford ran an unsuccessful campaign for county court judge in 2021, losing to Carriero.
The district attorney’s position is a four-year term, commencing on Jan. 1, 2023.
Following June primaries, a general election to determine the district attorney and other county positions will be held in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.