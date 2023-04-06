CANTON — The Lake Placid man who is accused of murdering Gouverneur and Rossie men has been indicted on 13 felony counts stemming from the killings, including first-degree murder.

Adam W. Smith, 46, is charged in two separate indictments. The first, for the Feb. 11 murder of Ronald E. “Huck” Durham, charges him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

