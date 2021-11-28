CANTON — Local groups and agencies are working to raise money to install an adaptive canoe and kayak launch at Taylor Park. About half of the goal of $42,000 has been raised. There is a goal to raise the rest by Dec. 31. Donations can be made to “Village of Canton” in memo put “ADA canoe launch” 60 Main St. Canton, NY 13617.

