RENSSELAER FALLS – Rolling dice while playing a game with our friends or family, mixing ingredients while baking, watering flowers, and creating an arts and crafts project are all things that many of us could do if we wanted to without having to put much thought or effort into it.
Imagine though if that wasn’t the case. For many of the individuals residing in United Helpers’ 11 Individualized Residential Alternatives (IRAs) across the county this used to be the case, but now thanks to the help of Adaptive Switches, anyone can do almost anything that an able-bodied person is able to do.
United Helpers Occupational Therapist Assistant Crystal Teneyck recently spent a morning with residents at the Rensselear Falls IRA, helping both the residents and staff learn how to use several types of Switches recently purchased by the home.
“Some of the Switches they have here in this house will activate scissors, roll dice or spin game spinners, pour measuring cups, or even sprinkle water from a Switch-activated watering can,” Ms. Teneyck said. “These switches allow the people we serve to become more engaged and independent. They also allow our staff to interact with them on a whole different level.”
To date, Ms. Teneyck said two of the IRAs have purchased Switches, but she’s hoping that once people from the other houses see what they can do, more IRAs will follow suit.
Depending on an individual’s personal needs, Ms. Teneyck said they may use a Switch that it activated by pushing a button, tapping it with their head or nose, or even blowing or sucking through a straw attached to the device. Some more advanced Switches are even activated and operated by tracking a person’s eyes or voice, she said. Once a switch is activated, it may complete a task, such as rolling dice, turning something on or off, or even dumping a measuring cup into a mixing bowl.
“Two years ago when we would do activities like this, if we’re being honest, staff was really doing almost everything,” Ms. Teneyck said as a group of people worked on art projects using Switch-activated paint spinners. “Now they get to play a large part in what’s going on. Their reactions are priceless, and it’s rewarding, both for us and them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.