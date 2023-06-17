POTSDAM — The Potsdam town highway budget received an unexpected boost, surpassing its planned amount for the year due to higher state road construction aid allocation.
During Tuesday night’s town board meeting, officials decided to raise the budget for road repairs and rehabilitation. They also approved a list of scheduled summer paving and repairs.
The state Department of Transportation has released the final funding for local road repair, rehabilitation, and modernization. This year, the town of Potsdam will receive $427,099.83 through the CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street And Highway Improvement Program) funding.
Additionally, they are slated to receive $99,452.73 from the PAVE NY program, $85,395 from the Extreme Winter Recovery (EWR) fund, and $66,301.82 from the Pave Our Potholes (POP) initiative. In total, Potsdam is expected to receive $678,250.35.
The town’s initial budget for 2023 only accounted for $376,023.79 in state road construction aid. The board unanimously decided to increase the budget by $302,226.56, bringing it to a total of $678,250.35.
Following the decision to raise the budget for local road work, the board allocated $427,099.83 toward summer repairs and improvements for its 122.48-mile highway system.
Slated for repairs are: from River Road at the Norwood village line leading to Benz residence, a distance of 1,200 feet, at a cost of not more than $23,953.73 from PAVE NY funds; starting on River Road at the Potsdam village line and leading to Sullivan Road, a distance of 4,200 feet, at a cost no higher than $75,500 from PAVE NY funds; and starting on Sykes Road at the Canton town line to Pollack Road, a distance of 4,000 feet, no more than $81,791.43, from CHIPS funds.
Also slated for maintenance are: starting on Blanchard Road at Hoadley Road, a distance of 3,000 feet, at a cost of no more than $66,301.82 from POP funds; starting on Sissonville Road at Hewittville Road and leading to the paper mill, a distance of 1,400 feet, at no more than $37,670 from EWR funds; and starting at Sissonville Road at Sheehan Construction and leading to the Williams residence, a distance of 2,000 feet, at a cost of not more than $47,725.97 from EWR funds.
