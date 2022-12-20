OLD FORGE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, which logged a record year for loon rescues during the 2021-22 winter season, has notched its first rescue of this winter.
“Climate change-related impacts confuse loons,” Nina Schoch, executive director of the ACLC said in a news release. “When lakes stay open later than historically typical, loons miss seasonal cues to migrate. When we get a really cold night and loons are still on the lakes, it is likely some will get iced-in.”
Last winter, the center rescued nine iced-in common loons and one red-throated loon that came down in a yard after a storm.
On Dec. 14, the center, a nonprofit based in Saranac Lake, received a report of an iced-in loon on First Lake in Herkimer County, town of Webb. On Dec. 15, ACLC staff and volunteers responded to attempt to save the bird. The rescue team consisted of Cody Sears, Jay Locke, Gary Lee, Don Andrews and Kurt Gardner.
The small pool of water in the ice on First Lake was enough for the loon to swim and dive, but not a large enough area to take off. According to the ACLC, loons require a “runway” of open water to gather the necessary speed to get their heavy bodies airborne.
As the hole in the ice grew smaller due to cold temperatures, it became more likely the vulnerable loon would get attacked by an eagle or other predator. To save the loon, it was necessary to take quick action.
Rescuers captured the loon using a combination of techniques including a pole net and gill net. It was a juvenile in good health, and was subsequently released to open water to get another chance at migration.
Juvenile loons often stay on Adirondack lakes after their parents migrate, until decreasing day-length and freezing temperatures encourage them to seek open water on the ocean.
To report a loon in distress, contact the ACLC at 518-354-8636 or email a photo of the loon to info@adkloon.org.
To learn more about the center and its loon conservation efforts, visit www.adkloon.org.
