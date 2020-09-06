POTSDAM — The Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club is restarting its outdoor program subject to covid-19 precautions, and welcomes the public to take part in these events. Those with questions about or want to go on a particular event, contact the leader/organizer for that event. For the overall program or about the Adirondacks, contact Joan Trivilino at 315-276-1663 or joantrivilino@hotmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 19 - Hike to Church Pond. Between South Colton and Sevey Corners. Morning bushwhacking into a piece of Forest Preserve with big trees and a quiet pond. Some may want to climb nearby Catamount in the afternoon. Moderately strenuous. Contact Tom VandeWater if interested: 315-261-1723.
Saturday, Oct. 3 - Hike to Harper Falls. In the Donnerville State Forest. 4 miles round trip, moderate. Contact Tom Ortmeyer, tortmeye@gmail.com or 315-244-3707.
Sunday Oct. 4 - Hike the Peavine Swamp Christmas Tree Loop. Near Wanakena. Rolling hills and some large magnificent trees. We will keep a comfortable pace and have a break for lunch. 5.5 miles, moderate. We will be social distancing and wearing masks when needed. Contact Holly & Neil Woodworth at hswoodworth@gmail.com or 315-848-2953.
Saturday, Oct.10 - Lost Pond Trail. At Cranberry Lake. 2 miles RT. Easy, some rolling hills, circling the pond. Snack break and then head toTooley Pond Mountain, 2 miles RT. Also easy to summit, nice views. Social distancing with masks. Contact Linda Quackenbush at lindaquackers@yahoo.com or 516-662-5020.
