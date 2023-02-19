Adirondack Mountain Club takes snowshoe hike in South Colton

Members of the Laurentian Chapter of the ADK recently made a snowshoe hike to the summit of Catamount Mountain in South Colton. From left, Jeff Miller, Kevin Brown, and Ruth Baltus, all of Potsdam. Also on the trip were John Barron of Ottawa and Marianne Hebert of Potsdam who took the photo. The public is welcome on chapter outings; information about upcoming events is at www.adklaurentian.org. Provided photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.