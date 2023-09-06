The state’s Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force released a 27-page report on Tuesday, the result of two years of research, which gives a clearer image on the extent of damage road salt has caused to the environment, human infrastructure and health in the Adirondack Park, while proposing several paths to study solutions and reduce road salt application in the coming years.

This report was delayed by two years. It was initially supposed to be released in 2021. All the while, according to the report, an estimated 193,000 tons of road salt are dumped on 8,830 miles of paved roads annually in the Adirondacks during winter. It’s used to make roads safe in snowy and icy conditions, creating friction on the slippery paths. But it’s also a seasonal pollutant. It doesn’t stay on the roads.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.