POTSDAM — The Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club recently announced the results of its 2020 photo contest. The photo “A Perfect Mirror” by Jeff Miller won Grand Prize in the contest. This photo was taken Aug. 1, . looking over the Raquette River from the day use area on the Red Sandstone Trail, on Sugar Island.
Category winners were:
“The Fall Forest and the One Fall Tree” by Jeanna Matthews (Artistic)
“October Morn, Boreas Ponds” by Holly Chorba (Landscape)
“Autumn Serenade (Paul Cutter on Sax)” by Duncan Cutter (People)
“Snake 1, Frog 0” by Bob Platte (Action)
“Over the Edge, Roaring Brook Falls” by Jeanna Matthews (Nature)
Honorable Mentions were awarded to Jeanna Matthews for “Barn Window and Ladder at Birdsfoot Farm”, Jeff Miller for “Chicken of the Woods” and “Beaver Dam in Autumn”, and Blair Madorefor“Teamwork=Accomplishment” and “Transporting Bridge Materials”.
Jeff Miller, Bob Platte, and Blair Madore are from Potsdam, Jeanna Matthews is from Massena, Duncan Cutter is from Nicholville, and Holly Chorba is from Winthrop.
The photo contest was organized by Tom Ortmeyer of Potsdam and judged by Geri Ames (Massena), Cyndi Grover (Colton) and Jean Giblin (Ottawa,ON). The Laurentian Chapter offers regular outings in the local area and throughout the Adirondacks. These outings are open to the public (registration required). The outings schedule and all the contest photos can be found at https://adklaurentian.org/.
