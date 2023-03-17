POTSDAM — The ADK Laurentian Chapter will host a presentation by Neal Burdick called “From Hutboy to Editor: My 55 Years Working for ADK” on March 19.
Mr. Burdick, newly retired as editor of Adirondac, the magazine.of the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK), lives in Canton, and also retired recently as head of communications at St. Lawrence University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.