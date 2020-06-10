POTSDAM — The Adirondack Mountain Club is offering a one year free new adult membership to front line essential workers. As defined by the State of New York, these include workers in grocery stores, public transportation, healthcare, and emergency services.
ADK promotes wilderness preservation and organizes self-propelled outdoor recreation including hiking, cycling, paddling, cross country skiing, and snowshowing all over New York. On account of the coronavirus pandemic these programs are currently suspended but plans are to resume an active local program in and near St. Lawrence County as well as in the Adirondacks and many other locations.
Front line essential worker who would like to take advantage of the offer can send a message to membership@adk.org. For information about local events contact the membership coordinator of ADK’s St. Lawrence County-based Laurentian Chapter, Marianne Hebert, at hebertm@potsdam.edu or 315-265-0756.
