AKWESASNE — As the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe works towards the development and adoption of an Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance in consultation with tribal members, the Tribe takes this opportunity to remind individuals that the commercial cultivation, processing, and sale of marijuana remains illegal under tribal jurisdiction (pursuant to TCR 2021-17).
In accordance with the tribal referendum approved by membership on December 14, 2019; the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is taking steps to legalize adult use (recreational) marijuana under the Tribe’s jurisdiction. A draft ordinance has been developed and will be presented to tribal members at three public meetings for their input and feedback.
Three consultation meetings will be held with tribal members on April 22nd, April 29th, and May 6th at 5:00 p.m. A link to participate in the virtual meetings is available on the Tribal Members Portal located on the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov.
Through consultation meetings with membership, the final version of the Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance will oversee all licensing and regulation of adult use marijuana on tribal territory, including sales. Until such time that the ordinance is adopted and business licenses are issued, no sales or commercial activity involving adult use marijuana is permitted under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.
A summary of the draft ordinance will be presented during the virtual meetings and a full copy is also available on the Tribal Members Portal, as well as from the Tribe’s Legal Department and the Tribal Clerk’s Office by calling (518) 358-2272. Tribal Council Resolution 2021-17, “Clarification that Adult Use Marijuana Sales on Reservation are Prohibited Until the Tribe Adopts its Regulations and Issues Licenses,” can also be found on the portal.
For any assistance needed to access the Tribal Member Portal, please contact the Tribe’s Communications Department at (518) 358-2272 or email communications@srmt-nsn.gov.
