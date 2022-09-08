Burn-pit impacts felt by NNY vets

Tammy M. Sauve, center, accepts $10,000 for Americans Supporting Armed Services from the KFC Kentucky Fried Wishes program Wednesday at the Potsdam Kentucky Fried Chicken. With her are ASAS chief financial officer Paula Murphy. left, and Potsdam KFC store manager Kat J. Pike. Ms. Sauve, ASAS founder, wants to bring awareness to veterans who have chronic or terminal illnesses from being exposed overseas to burn-pit fumes. Provided photo

POTSDAM — An advocacy group with local roots, Americans Supporting Armed Services, is working to bring awareness to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who are suffering chronic and terminal ailments as a result of exposure to burn pits.

During the two U.S. wars in those countries from 2001 to 2021. U.S. military branches dug large pits near bases and burned everything from garbage to biological waste to airplane parts, using jet fuel as an accelerant. The airborne fumes and particles were poisonous. Some of the veterans who were exposed to burn pits are now dying of cancer — some of whom haven’t even reached age 40. Others suffer cognitive impairments, have trouble walking, respiratory issues or organ failure.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.