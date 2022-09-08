POTSDAM — An advocacy group with local roots, Americans Supporting Armed Services, is working to bring awareness to Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who are suffering chronic and terminal ailments as a result of exposure to burn pits.
During the two U.S. wars in those countries from 2001 to 2021. U.S. military branches dug large pits near bases and burned everything from garbage to biological waste to airplane parts, using jet fuel as an accelerant. The airborne fumes and particles were poisonous. Some of the veterans who were exposed to burn pits are now dying of cancer — some of whom haven’t even reached age 40. Others suffer cognitive impairments, have trouble walking, respiratory issues or organ failure.
“We’ve been told they burned everything from human waste to body parts to planes, to computers, anything that needed to be disposed of … and then it’s lit on fire with jet fuel,” said Tamie M. Sauve, founder and president of Americans Supporting Armed Services, ASAS. “All of this would burn 24 hours a day and it was huge plumes of black smoke. It dissipated in the air. Particles filtered back down and that’s what the veterans were dealing with.”
“Some of the burn pits were the size of five football fields,” she added, citing information learned from talking with Iraq and Afghanistan veterans.
She says some of the veterans who were exposed to burn pits would come home after honorable discharges and attribute their symptoms as physical manifestations of mental health issues like post-traumatic stress disorder.
“With burn put exposure comes hand-in-hand PTSD from their time served. They’re not necessarily paying attention to other health issues going on in their body because they’re focused on PTSD,” Ms. Sauve said. “They become suicidal, they become depressed.”
She pointed to a late veteran, Wesley W. Black of White River Junction, Vermont, whose story is told on the ASAS website. He was first deployed in 2005 and served in both Iraq and Afghanistan and was exposed to burn-pit fumes. After returning home, he had digestive issues that were incorrectly attributed to irritable bowl syndrome, IBS, Ms. Sauve said.
Mr. Black was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2017 and died of the illness on Nov. 7, 2021, at age 36. He died just two months after traveling to Washington, D.C., as part of the North Country Honor Flight program out of Plattsburgh, the first Iraq/Afghanistan veteran to do so, Ms. Sauve said.
“(Burn pit-related illness) is not something that’s happening when you first walk off the field and you’re honorably discharged,” Ms. Sauve said. She stressed the importance of educating veterans’ caregivers on illnesses that could be related to burn-pit exposure.
“It’s not only important to advocate to the veterans … but also their caregivers,” she said. “(Veterans) may not notice (health-related) things going on.”
She feels there isn’t enough awareness among the civilian population of veterans suffering from illnesses related to burn-pit exposure. She says one of the most common reactions she hears from American civilians is, “We don’t even know what burn pits are.”
“There’s a need for this conversation,” Ms. Sauve said. “We want to be the voice of the north country and the northern region because there is a need for it.”
There are no exact figures of how many veterans in the north country may be sick or dying of illnesses related to burn-pit exposure.
“They are here. We have one that has leukemia that is from Massena. We have one from … the Heuvelton area we know for a fact had burn-pit exposure,” Ms. Sauve said.
Going forward, she says ASAS is going to step up local advocacy efforts, partially funded by a $10,000 grant from Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Kentucky Fried Wishes program. She was at the Potsdam KFC on Wednesday to accept the grant. KFC stores nominate a local nonprofit to receive funding from the Kentucky Fried Wishes program, and Potsdam KFC store manager Kat J. Pike picked Americans Supporting Armed Services. ASAS was among 50 recipients selected by KFC restaurants across the United States.
“There are plenty of places for us to use this money,” Ms. Sauve said. One of those will include improvements to the veterans lounge at SUNY Potsdam, a quiet area for veterans attending the college to study or relax. She said they plan to install a new flat-screen TV and get more comfortable chairs, and will later hang a flag in the lounge that flew over a U.S. base in Afghanistan in 2012.
“We have another program … they provide sleeping bags and cold-weather gear for veterans that are homeless. We’re definitely going to donate to that,” Ms. Sauve said.
For more information on Americans Supporting Armed Services or to make a donation, go to www.asasus.org.
