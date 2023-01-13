POTSDAM — During Tuesday’s town board meeting, the town supervisor aired concerns about a Community Choice Aggregation program in Monroe County that is the subject of a lawsuit for fraud and breach of contract against the town of Brighton’s CCA energy provider.
The Potsdam Town Board in a 3-2 split decision on Dec. 13 voted to enter into an agreement with Joule Assets for the company to administer the town’s CCA program and find for the town an energy supply company to provide the fixed-rate electricity. Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill was one of the two dissenting votes, along with Councilor Marty G. Miller.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices.
Every resident and business is automatically enrolled, with the ability to opt out at any time. National Grid continues to deliver the power via its physical grid, maintains the power lines and addresses any outages.
The town of Brighton and Joule are suing the energy supply company that Joule found to supply the CCA electricity, Icon Energy doing business as Source Power.
“After many, many years on different boards, I find salesmen sell. Board members need to ‘buyer beware’ to represent the public to the best of their ability,” Ms. Carvill said Tuesday evening.
According to a news release from the town of Brighton, the savings their CCA participants saw from Source Power were mostly wiped away by excess supply charges when Source failed to uphold their end of the bargain. Their customers were transferred back to Rochester Gas and Electric and were subject to variable rate energy bills.
“While participating residents saved some $1.2 million while the program was live, Source Power’s breach of contract has cost Brighton residents over a million dollars in excess electricity supply charges in just the last six months,” the release said. “Source Power misled the town and its residents about the ‘renewable’ nature of the electric power it supplied. We now know that the power supply has not been qualified by the state as renewable, despite the fact that Source had a contractual obligation to supply renewable power to Brighton residents in the CCA.”
An ongoing lawsuit in Monroe County Court claims breach of contract, fraud, deceptive acts and business practices, and unjust enrichment.
Court documents from that case refer to the energy provider as Icon Energy, rather than Source Power.
“Icon intentionally misled plaintiffs by knowingly misrepresenting that they would supply plaintiffs with renewable energy ... at a fixed rate for two years, when Icon had no intention of doing so,” court documents say. “Defendant’s conduct was reckless, willful, and wanton, and it evinces such a high degree of moral turpitude as to entitle plaintiffs to recover (damages) and attorney’s fees.”
The plaintiffs’ complaint alleges “since June 15, 2022, Icon did not provide any renewable electricity to consumers at the agreed-upon fixed rate. Icon’s actions have caused significant economic damage to the town, its consumers, and Joule, and Icon could be directed to make them whole.”
It adds that “on June 15, 2022, Icon ceased providing any electricity whatsoever to the participating consumers, and, as a result, the participating consumers were transferred to RG&E such that participating consumers were no longer paying the agreed-upon fixed rate for renewable electricity. Instead, participating consumers paid and continued to pay a variable rate offered by RG&E for non-renewable electricity at a price that was, and has been, higher, and sometimes significantly higher, than the fixed rate for renewable electricity that Icon had agreed to provide under the terms of the ESA.”
Energy supply companies in CCA agreements typically enter into financial hedgeing agreements to mitigate their risk exposure to price swings in the energy market, according to court documents. The value of the hedges increase as energy prices increase. If that happens, the energy supplier can liquidate the hedges to cover the difference between the increased price of energy and the fixed rate they’ve agreed to charge consumers.
The lawsuit alleges Icon backed out of its deal but still made money from those agreements. The documents do not say with whom Icon made their hedging deals.
“When Icon transferred the participating consumers to RG&E and ceased to make available or provide the agreed upon fixed rate for renewable electricity, the participating and eligible consumers were financially harmed,” the lawsuit reads.
“When Icon transferred the consumers back to RG&E and ceased to provide the agreed upon fixed rate for renewable electricity to the participating and eligible consumers, Icon was enriched by the early release of its obligations to the participating and eligible consumers and by the sale or other transfer of the hedges, at the expense of the eligible and participating consumers.”
Ms. Carvill said after learning about the lawsuit, she spoke with Joule Vice President Glen Weinberg and asked “so what are the risks to Potsdam?”
“He said what the company has done is, they’re shoring up their contracts and tightening their belt on the pool making sure (energy supply companies’) balance sheets, I believe is the term he used, are strong enough so they won’t be backing out,” the supervisor said.
“Why weren’t the contracts shored up in the first place, and why weren’t the belts tightened in the first place?” Ms. Carvill added.
Mr. Weinberg did not respond to requests for comment.
For Potsdam’s CCA deal, councilors Alissa T. Hardiman and Lynn Hall have been appointed to an ad hoc committee to work on the next steps for their deal. That will include doing public outreach to inform potential CCA ratepayers about the program.
“The first part is going to be the ad hoc committee meeting preparing for what they need to do and the public needs to do,” Ms. Carvill said. “There’s going to be a kickoff meeting. There’s going to be outreach. The duration of this initial process is approximately two months.”
Ms. Carvill said she anticipates soliciting bids from an energy supplier in the spring with a contract enacted, hopefully, around August. Residents will have one month to opt out.
