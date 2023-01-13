Fixed-rate energy a growing concern Potsdam eying company facing fraud suit

POTSDAM — During Tuesday’s town board meeting, the town supervisor aired concerns about a Community Choice Aggregation program in Monroe County that is the subject of a lawsuit for fraud and breach of contract against the town of Brighton’s CCA energy provider.

The Potsdam Town Board in a 3-2 split decision on Dec. 13 voted to enter into an agreement with Joule Assets for the company to administer the town’s CCA program and find for the town an energy supply company to provide the fixed-rate electricity. Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill was one of the two dissenting votes, along with Councilor Marty G. Miller.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.