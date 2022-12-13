OGDENSBURG — After a lengthy and tense meeting Monday night, the Ogdensburg City Council adopted its 2023 budget, which eliminates a police officer and other vacant positions at city hall, and uses $1.2 million from the fund balance to bridge the budget deficit.
The adopted plan is different from the preliminary budget that council accepted in November that called for a total of four police officer positions to be eliminated.
Besides the lone police officer, two police dispatchers were cut from the budget, as were two vacant full-time positions at city hall — deputy clerk and business planner.
When discussing the police department’s allocated funding, Councilor John A. Rishe suggested the elimination of one officer instead of four.
“If we lose the two dispatch and lose two patrolmen, that does keep us at minimum staffing to provide 24-hour coverage,” said interim city manager Andrea L. Smith. “But it does not allow us any backup. If we have the four, then we have a little bit of backup.”
The council came to a consensus to eliminate just one police officer.
“If we’re looking at we’re going to lose four police officers or we’re going to lose one, I’m not going to say let’s lose all four,” said Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy. “I’ll go with three but I hope we can find room for one more, I don’t want to go in looking at four cuts.”
The council will also be appropriating $1,184,914 from the fund balance to help offset the plan’s deficit.
“We can’t fund these things on our own,” Mr. Rishe said. “We lost 13% of the population in 12 years, 1,276 people. We’re now at 9,852 which is a loss of 212 more people. We have to find other ways to do things.”
The sewer fee rate will increase by 12.5% and the water rate will increase by 4%.
The adopted budget also calls for the 2023 tax rate to be $16.5876 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax increase decided on Monday night keeps the city within the tax cap. Following this, during a discussion on funds allocated to the fire department, Councilor Michael B. Powers suggested amending the budget to include an additional four firefighters.
“I can guarantee you the savings,” said acting Fire Chief Kenneth J. Stull. “If the overtime rate goes down, there would be way more savings. The minimal savings this year would be $60,000 and next year I believe would be $255,000. Which would probably cover a fourth police officer this year and three police officers next year.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said that if they vote to hire an additional four firefighters, they would be committed to having those firefighters for another 30 to 35 years. He also stated that he would like to see volunteers in the department.
“I don’t think the union is opposed to the idea of a combination department,” Mr. Stull said. “We had 18 people take our test last time. Eighteen people that wanted to be paid to be firefighters in Ogdensburg, so I don’t know how many want to do it for nothing.”
The council voted to amend the adopted budget to include an additional four firefighters but it failed, with Mr. Skelly, Mr. Rishe, Councilor William B. Dillabough and Deputy Mayor Steven M. Fisher voting against it, and Ms. Kennedy, Mr. Powers and Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle voting for it.
“The arbiter is clear that we have to acknowledge the minimum staffing,” Mr. Powers said, referring to the recent ruling that the city violated minimum staffing clauses in the firefighters’ contract.
The city violated the six-year contract with Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, according to the Dec. 10 ruling. The union filed grievances after the city dropped its number of firefighters to 21 in 2021 and 18 in 2022, which forced the department to staff four firefighters on a shift instead of five.
The budget passed with Ms. Kennedy, Mr. Fisher, Mr. Dillabough and Mr. Rishe voting for it and Mr. Powers, Mr. Skamperle and Mr. Skelly voting against it.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.