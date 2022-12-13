Ogdensburg’s ’23 budget has fewer job cuts than initial plan

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — After a lengthy and tense meeting Monday night, the Ogdensburg City Council adopted its 2023 budget, which eliminates a police officer and other vacant positions at city hall, and uses $1.2 million from the fund balance to bridge the budget deficit.

The adopted plan is different from the preliminary budget that council accepted in November that called for a total of four police officer positions to be eliminated.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.