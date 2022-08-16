POTSDAM — Village trustees and Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler say they will keep four paid fire department driver positions after one of the drivers retires.

They spoke on the matter after members of the public, including volunteer firefighters, a county legislator, the Potsdam Housing Authority director and a teacher assistant union president, showed up to the Monday night meeting and told the board that cutting the position would threaten public safety. After they made their comments, the elected officials said they all support maintaining the position.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.