State to rebuild after rains wash out Adirondack Railroad lines

Rains washed out a portion of the Adirondack Railroad train line between Old Forge and Tupper Lake last week. The state is contracting with a company to repair the rails, and train operators hope to resume service in the coming weeks. Provided photo

TUPPER LAKE — Severe rains last week washed out two sections of the railroad between Old Forge and Tupper Lake, leaving tracks hanging in midair. The damage has disrupted what Adirondack Railroad President and CEO Frank Kobliski said had so far been a successful first season for the tourist trains, which have been bringing passengers into Tupper Lake by rail weekly.

“There are two large-scale washouts where the rushing water scoured the bed out from underneath the rail and the ties,” Kobliski said. “The rail and the ties are literally suspended in the air.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.