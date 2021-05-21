CANTON — After more than six months with no board of directors, the Canton Housing Authority again has a governing body.
During the village Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Michael E. Dalton announced the appointment of four community members to the CHA board: Keith J. Zimmerman, Desiree A. LeBoeuf, Breyne A. Moskowitz and Tricia A. Pethic.
In an interview Friday, Ms. LeBoeuf referred to a motto she holds: “Those who can, should.”
“It’s clearly a tense situation,” the psychologist and university educator said. “I tend to be a person who doesn’t shy away from that.”
Mr. Zimmerman said he was approached by the mayor about serving a four-year term and that he is ready to get started, “with the goal of making the CHA as viable and as impactful as it can be.”
A St. Lawrence County employee of more than 32 years and most recently director of the county’s Planning Office, Mr. Zimmerman retired in August 2019. He said he’s involved in a few volunteer committees in the community and has the time to commit to the CHA.
The appointments have come after several CHA tenants turned to municipal officials with complaints related to Executive Director Amanda L. St. Marie, building safety, maintenance and oversight.
With no governing body and what tenants described as unreachable staff, complaints were sent to the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging earlier this year, prompting OFA Director Andrea M. Montgomery to submit a letter to the village board and attend its monthly meeting in April to request a board be promptly reinstated.
CHA tenants also attended the virtual village meeting and had previously sought assistance from the state attorney general’s office and the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York at the Canton office on Hodskin Street.
Two Riverside Drive high rises — 35 and 37 — and units for families and older adults on Law Lane comprise Canton’s public housing, first established in 1969.
More than 3,300 Public Housing Authorities across the country are set up through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered through state field offices. Generally, HUD-funded public housing is designed for low-income families, older adults and people with disabilities.
In New York state, field offices are located in New York City, Albany and Canton’s designated field office in Buffalo.
Under state law, a housing authority is to be governed by a board of directors, a body appointed by the municipality in which the housing is established. A board is constituted by at least three members and no more than seven, and for authorities outside large cities supervising more than 100 occupied units, two elected tenants are supposed to serve on the board.
Canton’s board of directors disbanded in October, after all four non-tenant members resigned. Two tenants are expected to be elected as representatives on the board, and the village is continuing to search for a fifth non-tenant member to bring the board to a full seven-member group, Mr. Dalton said.
Mr. Zimmerman said the new board needs to get to know itself, and is coordinating schedules to set up a first meeting by the end of next week. Initial work will then involve touring housing facilities, reviewing the board’s bylaws — which Mr. Zimmerman said haven’t been updated since 1970 — and meeting with staff. He added he hopes to “talk casually” with tenants and better understand the CHA’s reports, paperwork and fiscal details.
“I’m sure things are imperfect — they’re always imperfect in some fashion,” he said. “We’ll be looking at how we can help with improvements.”
HUD hosts various online trainings for public housing leaders, and the Canton board will be participating in Lead the Way, a governance and financial training specifically for public housing authority board members.
Lead the Way includes information about public housing history, oversight, board and staff responsibilities, asset management, budgeting and ethics.
“It’s time,” Mr. Zimmerman said. “It’s time to get a board reengaged.”
