OGDENSBURG — After one of its ambulances was stolen and totaled in a crash in February, the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad had been borrowing ambulances from neighboring departments to get by.
A third ambulance — part of the squad’s four-ambulance fleet — has been repaired, allowing OVRS to operate without borrowing vehicles, said Chief of Emergency Services Kenneth J. Gardner.
Issues with the fleet began in February when an OVRS ambulance was stolen outside of the emergency room at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
On the night of Feb. 28, city police said that Yengi R. Lado, 25, Hannawa Falls, stole the ambulance and then fled the hospital, eventually crashing it in a garage at the intersection of Cedar Street and Mansion Avenue. Lado was later apprehended after fleeing the scene and was charged.
“We had our A-244 stolen from the hospital,” Mr. Gardner said. “He crashed it into a person’s garage, it completely totaled the vehicle.”
To compensate for the totaled ambulance, OVRS had been borrowing ambulances from the Morristown Fire and Rescue Department and the Waddington Volunteer Rescue Squad.
“Waddington and Morristown were the only two that were requested and they were both very kind and came through very nicely for us,” Mr. Gardner said. “They were awesome about that. We have one of our ambulances back in service so we’re back on our own again.”
The department’s fourth ambulance, to replace the one totaled in the crash, is now being built and could take up to eight months to complete.
Mr. Gardner noted that OVRS in the meantime is expecting a loaner ambulance from Vander Molen, a fire apparatus sale and service company. That would put OVRS at full strength until the new ambulance is built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.