OGDENSBURG — Starting Oct. 3, Contour Air will alter its afternoon flight schedule. The number of daily flights will remain the same, with the afternoon flight landing and taking off earlier.
“Morning and evening flights are going to remain the same. It’s a three-hour difference in departure in the afternoon,” Ogdensburg International Airport manager Stephanie L. Saracco said.
The first flight every day will remain the same — departing Ogdensburg at 8 a.m. and landing in Philadelphia at 9:30 a.m.
Every day, the evening flight will depart Philadelphia at 6:45 and land back in Ogdensburg at 8:15 p.m.
The change will happen in the afternoon on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Contour will depart Philadelphia at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Ogdensburg at noon. At 1 p.m., a flight will depart from Ogdensburg and arrive in Philadelphia at 2:30 p.m.
Ms. Saracco said the afternoon changes are happening because Contour is “using the aircraft in another city.” She said the Ogdensburg schedule could slightly change again in early 2023, but there haven’t been any official decisions or announcements.
“It’s not going to change at least through the end of the year,” Ms. Saracco said. “(Contour) did say they might do what they call a winter schedule, and it may vary half an hour to an hour, but not much more than that.”
Contour Airlines started flights in and out of Ogdensburg in July after SkyWest Airlines pulled out. When SkyWest announced in January its intentions to leave Ogdensburg, company officials cited “navigating staffing challenges generated by a surge in COVID-19 cases” as the reason.
Several months later, SkyWest went from its contracted 12 flights per week to just four.
With Contour now a little over two months into flying in and out of Ogdensburg, Ms. Saracco said, “I believe Contour’s doing well and I hope folks continue to use it and use it often.”
She said the airline keeps a mechanic at the Ogdensburg airport, and that can reduce cancellations or delays.
“I do like the fact they have a mechanic here on sight. They make sure there’s a mechanic here seven days a week. If there’s a problem, you’re not looking at a long delay,” she said. “I think that’s great. It makes a big difference.”
Contour’s flights to and from Ogdensburg are federally subsidized by the Alternate Essential Air Service program, which pays airlines to fly in and out of small, rural airports, connecting them to larger hubs that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to.
Alternate Essential Air Service means the subsidy that would be paid directly to the carrier under the regular EAS program instead goes to the Ogdensburg airport. The airport, in turn, pays Contour based on performance.
