Ogdensburg flight schedule to shift next month

Afternoon flights in and out of Ogdensburg International Airport will be arriving and departing a little earlier in the day. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Starting Oct. 3, Contour Air will alter its afternoon flight schedule. The number of daily flights will remain the same, with the afternoon flight landing and taking off earlier.

“Morning and evening flights are going to remain the same. It’s a three-hour difference in departure in the afternoon,” Ogdensburg International Airport manager Stephanie L. Saracco said.

