WADDINGTON — A solar array planned for development in the town has raised flags with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, highlighting a lack of clarity and decisiveness of siting regulations for the rapidly growing number of renewable energy projects.
The planned 5-megawatt array for 20 Campbell Road would have “an unreasonably adverse effect on the continuing viability of farm enterprises,” Ag and Market Commissioner Richard A. Ball wrote in a June decision temporarily halting state funds being conveyed for its construction.
Three months earlier, the St. Lawrence County Planning Board approved the project’s site plan with recommendations, but there were significant concerns the arrays would be built on prime agriculture land and would render it unfarmable. Those concerns have been a regularly occurring discussion in almost all of the solar projects the board reviews, 15 so far this year.
Under Agriculture and Markets Law, the department must review and may recommend alterations to projects using public funds and being constructed within a state-designated agricultural district. The roughly 40-acre Campbell Road project in Waddington being developed by Omni Navitas Holdings, a Boston-based solar developer, is receiving funds from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. It’s also planned to be built in an agriculture district, thus allowing for the review by Ag and Markets.
In August, Ag and Markets issued a determination that feasible alternative sites existed elsewhere in St. Lawrence County for the project where they would not disrupt ag land and instructed NYSERDA not to fund the project unless it was moved. That apparently did not go over well with the developer.
In October, NYSERDA NY-Sun Team Lead Max Joel wrote to Mr. Ball rejecting the order by Ag and Markets claiming that too many resources had already been invested in the project and that legal ground for its disapproval was shaky.
“The Project developer has also informed NYSERDA that it is unwilling to fund any alternative mitigation suggested by the Department, and NYSERDA’s Counsel has advised me that NYSERDA has no legal authority to compel the Project developer to do so,” Mr. Joel wrote.
In the latest leg of the back and forth, Ag and Markets responded to NYSERDA asking that if the developer is unwilling to move the project off the Waddington site, that it should invest in an agricultural easement to preserve a comparable amount of agricultural land elsewhere in the county.
Copied on these letters were Bob Andrews, chair of the St. Lawrence County Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board. The item was brought up as discussion last week at the board’s December meeting during which county Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said he would appreciate more clear guidance to developers on largely even considering sites on prime ag land.
Currently, the state is in the process of streamlining a review process for relatively large solar projects of over 20 megawatts, but largely hasn’t addressed smaller ones.
As it exists now, site plans are reviewed by the county Planning Board where they are approved, approved with stipulations or denied, though none of those designations are binding and can be overruled with the majority plus one vote of a municipal planning board. Only one project of 27 brought before the county board has ever been denied.
