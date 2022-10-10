ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia A. James’ office announced on Monday that it is taking action to maintain the Concealed Carry Improvement Act after U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of the Northern District of New York, who is based in Syracuse, issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday that prevented enforcement of certain parts of the law.
Ms. James’ office filed a motion for an emergency interim stay of the temporary restraining order, and a stay of the order pending an appeal, which essentially brings the Concealed Carry Improvement Act back into law until an appeal is heard.
“Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward,” Ms. James said in a news release on Monday. “This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state’s effort to reduce gun violence. We will continue to fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”
The law mandates safety courses to be longer and to cost more money, increases application fees statewide and bans guns from “sensitive” public locations like parks. Businesses that allow concealed carry are also required to indicate that with a posted sign.
The law prohibits people from carrying guns at thousands of other sites such as parks, popular tourism areas and memorials.
After Judge Suddaby’s decision Thursday, New York officials were no longer allowed to ban people from carrying guns in “sensitive places” that were defined in CCIA. Those places were defined as Times Square, parks, public transportation, summer camps, sporting events and bars.
Six plaintiffs, residents of Oswego, Albany, and Greene counties, filed the lawsuit that prompted Judge Suddaby’s decision. The suit names Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul. officials in Oswego, Albany and Greene counties, the city of Syracuse, the state police and the attorney general. The plaintiffs argue their First, Second, Fifth, and 14th Amendment rights are being infringed.
Judge Suddaby said New York “further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense.” He also said that certain portions of the law, including prohibiting concealed carry in “sensitive places” across the state do not satisfy the U.S. Supreme Court’s judgment that any further gun regulations should come with a historically analogous justification.
The Concealed Carry Improvement Act became law Sept. 1 after the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruden. The court overturned a century-old Empire State law requiring New Yorkers to show “proper cause” when seeking a concealed carry license.
“In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down New York’s century-old concealed carry law, we took swift and thoughtful action to keep New Yorkers safe,” Gov. Hochul said in a news release on Aug. 31 when the state originally announced the new concealed carry law. “I refuse to surrender my right as governor to protect New Yorkers from gun violence or any other form of harm. In New York state, we will continue leading the way forward and implementing common sense gun safety legislation.”
