New York’s concealed carry law to remain

New York Attorney General Letitia A. James speaks during a news conference on May 26 in the Bronx. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia A. James’ office announced on Monday that it is taking action to maintain the Concealed Carry Improvement Act after U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of the Northern District of New York, who is based in Syracuse, issued a temporary restraining order on Thursday that prevented enforcement of certain parts of the law.

Ms. James’ office filed a motion for an emergency interim stay of the temporary restraining order, and a stay of the order pending an appeal, which essentially brings the Concealed Carry Improvement Act back into law until an appeal is heard.

