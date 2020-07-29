CANTON — Nearly two weeks after golden, foil-looking packets were located at four law enforcement agencies across St. Lawrence County, Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said investigators are still “actively looking into this.”
Sheriff’s office employees and dispatchers from county emergency services located a packet attached to the front door of the public safety building, 49½ Court St., on the morning of Sunday, July 19. The golden foil-looking packet contained what was field tested as the drug LSD with a typed message, “TAKE A TRIP BEYOND THE PIGPEN.”
Later that morning, similar packets were located at the rear door of the Potsdam Police Department, the front door of the Norfolk Police Department and the front door of the Norwood Police Department.
Mr. O’Brien said law enforcement personnel have canvassed the areas around the departments “quite extensively,” and have been reviewing video footage of the areas from the weekend of July 19.
No additional information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office is the lead investigating agency and is working in conjunction with state police, Potsdam, Norfolk and Norwood police and District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua, as well as federal law enforcement partners. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office leads desk at 315-379-2428.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.