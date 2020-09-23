CANTON — Canopy thinning, bark splits and signature snake-like tracks are key signs of an emerald ash borer infestation.
The invasive beetle, according to St. Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District data as of Aug. 1, is spreading in the county at a rate of about 1 to 2 miles each year.
During the county Services and Operations Committee meeting Monday night, county forester Aaron J. Barrigar and county planner John F. Tenbusch, briefed lawmakers on EAB, the latest local data indicating its spread and collective efforts to minimize risks associated with infected trees.
The emerald beetle native to Asia — and first identified in the United States in Michigan in 2002 — has had a destructive impact on North American ash species in at least 30 states.
In St. Lawrence County, Mr. Tenbusch said, EAB has been a concern for more than 10 years, and partner organizations have conducted surveys over the last decade, counting and characterizing ash trees on public land.
The county conservation district and EAB Task Force has worked with National Grid, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division, Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District, U.S. Forest Service, Cornell Cooperative Extension and St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario PRISM.
In the mid-20th century, Dutch elm disease and chestnut blight gripped native elm and chestnut trees in North America, prompting urban landscapers to replace diseased individuals with viable alternatives, including native ash species.
EAB presents a new management challenge, Mr. Tenbusch said, and is particularly dangerous because of how quickly it kills.
Within two to five years, an infested ash tree is deprived of water and nutrients. Adult beetles lay eggs on the surface of the bark, and once hatched, flat-headed larvae bore through the bark to feed on the tree’s tissue. As larvae tunnel through the tissue, disrupting water and nutrient transport. snaking pathways become visible.
Without adequate water and nutrient dispersion, the tree weakens and is eventually prone to collapse.
EAB has been detected in several municipalities, including Hammond, Morristown, Lisbon, Waddington, Louisville, Massena and Brasher, with continued spread inland along the St. Lawrence River toward Route 37.
Mr. Barrigar estimated EAB could be widespread in the county within the next seven or eight years.
The county’s management efforts include participation in the EAB Biological Control Program, co-managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The Biological Control Program releases approved natural insect enemies, or parasitoids, to target and reduce EAB populations. Those introduced parasitoids, coupled with woodpeckers and already established parasitoids, are intended to promote the regeneration of ash saplings and young trees.
A Right-of-Way Ash Tree Assessment Project was completed last summer, with the conservation district documenting 11,856 ash trees and 3,144 hazard trees with structural integrity issues within potential striking distance of county roads. Hazard trees will be scheduled for removal over the next several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.