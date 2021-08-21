MASSENA — Just in time for this weekend’s Sturgeon Moon, a collaboration among the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the United State Fish and Wildlife Service New York Field Office, the USFWS Genoa National Fish Hatchery, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and the New York Power Authority, helped 15,000 sturgeon fingerlings find a new home in the St. Lawrence River.
August’s full moon, which peaks Sunday morning, was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer by Native Americans, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Thursday’s operation was part of NYPA’s Sturgeon Recovery Plan, according to Lynne Smith of NYPA’s media relations department.
“We take eggs every spring with a goal of 10,500 fall fingerlings (averaging 7 inches in length). These fish are stocked across the state from as far west as the Genesee (River) to Salmon (River) on the East. The 15,000 sturgeon we stocked yesterday, were surplus sturgeon from the USFWS Genoa NFH,” Ms. Smith wrote in an email.
The surplus sturgeon were released in the St. Lawrence River at NYPA’s Hawkins Point Boat Launch, Ms. Smith said.
“These are fish above and beyond what is needed to achieve our fall stocking target numbers,” Ms. Smith wrote.
