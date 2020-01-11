MASSENA — With northern and western St. Lawrence, Clinton and Franklin counties under an ice storm warning on Saturday, the National Weather Service and others were offering tips to survive the weather event.
The ice-storm warning was in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday, with the National Weather Service predicting heavy freezing rain and total ice accumulations of a half-inch to one inch expected. The highest amounts were forecasted for the St. Lawrence Valley.
They said rain was expected to change to freezing rain Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning, with moderate to heavy freezing rain expected at times. The forecast called for the freezing rain to end as a brief period of snow Sunday afternoon.
In addition, gusty southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour were expected to develop Sunday afternoon, impacting ice-laden trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service recommended that travel be restricted to emergencies only, and advised residents to prepare for extended power outages.
Massena Mayor Timmy J. Currier said Saturday afternoon that he had been working with local officials to coordinate the village’s response.
“Our public safety agencies, public works crews and other departments plan for weather events and we will respond appropriately. The best thing our citizens can do is take time to make sure that you are prepared for this weather event and to use good judgment should the forecasted ice storm come. Safety should be your top priority,” he said in a social media posting.
Mr. Currier recommended that home emergency supplies include flashlights and extra batteries, battery-operated radio and extra batteries, emergency non-perishable foods that do not require refrigeration, non-electric can opener, bottled water, one week supply of essential medicines, extra blankets and sleeping bags, first aid kit and manual, fire extinguisher, and emergency heating equipment, used properly.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department also offered tips on its Facebook page:
Stock up: Ensure all necessities your family might need in the event of a power outage or travel advisory are stocked and available. Items included basic food supplies, water, medicine, as well as batteries and battery-powered lighting. Also, ensure your cell phone is charged and ready.
Have an emergency plan: Have a plan for you and your family which includes important phone contacts as well as meeting places in the event of different types of emergencies.
Avoid travel during the storm if possible.
“Stay indoors and off the roads if this storm materializes. Emergency and highway crews will need room to work safety to reach those in need. Keeping the roads clear of unnecessary traffic helps us do our jobs safety and efficiently and helps prevent further accidents,” they said.
If your home loses heat: Seal off rooms to help conserve heat. Make sure pets are inside and looked after. Dress in layers and use blankets. Never use items such as generators, stoves, grills, gas lanterns or heaters indoors. These items can be a source of carbon monoxide and lead to poisoning as well as start fires. Never attempt to heat your home with a stove.
The department also advised checking basements that were prone to flooding to make sure the sump pump worked, or to replace it, and to make sure anything of value was up and off the floor.
“When call volumes get high we are limited by the amount of manpower we can provide and the amount of equipment we have. So understand that we prioritize calls based on the greatest need,” they said.
A flooded basement with water in danger of reaching utilities will have a higher priority than other flooded basements, they said.
The village of Massena Department of Public Works also advised residents to keep cars off the roadways to allow crews to open up catch basins and salt/clear the roadways if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.