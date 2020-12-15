OGDENSBURG — City Council agreed Monday night to a three-year deal to provide security at Ogdensburg International Airport, but not before the chairman of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority board made it clear the cost is high.
“The Bridge and Port Authority considers the city of Ogdensburg to be our partner,” Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said.
The authority has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and the closure of the Canadian border, Mr. Burns said.
The contract is very similar to the current contract and calls for $185,000 paid annually in monthly installments of $15,416.
Since the border shutdown, Allegiant Air, the airport’s low-cost carrier has ceased operations and reduced the need for security.
“In 2020 we have been billed for 2,200 hours in security services,” Mr. Burns said.
Of that time, only 924 hours was for when a police officer was actually on-duty at the airport.
When the authority expanded the airport in 2016, it was understood that the facility would lose money for several years, Mr. Burns said.
“Most airports don’t make money,” he said.
This year, the airport is about $600,000 in the red, he said.
“We understand the contract that we signed in the past and we understand this contract,” Mr. Burns said. “We would like the council and the public to understand that we are partners with the city, but know that this costs the Bridge and Port Authority a lot of money.”
The security agreement is about 12 percent of the expenses at the airport, he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly sympathized with Mr. Burns.
“It is unfortunate you guys are going through a lot,” Mr. Skelly said. “And so are a lot of communities.”
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle asked if the authority was looking for a different deal.
“It is pretty much the same, but the environment is different,” Steve Lawrence, the authority’s interim executive director, said. “We are being asked to pay something similar to last year and yet, as everybody knows, Allegiant pulled out and we don’t have the number of flights and volume at the airport and we just feel that given all of that, if you look at it from our point of view, we are paying the same but not needing all of those hours with the reduced flights. We just wanted to make that known.”
“It is a valid point,” Mr. Skelly said. “We are just in a bind to keep our police force intact also; it is difficult.”
When asked if more time was needed, Mr. Burns said the contract needed to be signed by the end of the year.
“I am sorry that it is that expensive,” Mr. Skelly said.
Council voted 6-0 in favor of the contract, with Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe abstaining because he works for the authority.
